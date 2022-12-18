Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County law enforcement and fire officials are reminding area residents of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when without power, especially during frigid temperatures.

When power is out, the use of alternative sources of fuel or electricity for heating, cooling or cooking can cause carbon monoxide to build up in a home, garage, or camper. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death if inhaled.

While preventable, carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious and sometimes fatal condition. Snowstorms and heavy storms that cause power outages can increase the number of reported carbon monoxide exposures, according to a news release.

Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause loss of consciousness and death. The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

People who are exposed to high carbon monoxide levels while sleeping or after drinking alcohol can die from carbon monoxide poisoning before ever having symptoms. If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, consult a health care professional right away or call 911.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crow Wing County officials offer these tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning: