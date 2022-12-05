Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
B. Johnson & Assoc. moves to Downtown Brainerd offices

Photo of an exterior of a tall brick building.
The new office address for B. Johnson &amp; Assoc., Ltd. as of Dec. 1 will be 416 S Sixth St., Ste 200, in Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
December 04, 2022 09:19 PM
BRAINERD — B. Johnson & Assoc., Ltd. a full-service tax, accounting and business consulting firm, announced it is moving its headquarters to a new, larger office space in Downtown Brainerd to accommodate continued business growth.

B. Johnson & Assoc., Ltd. which celebrated its 41 year in business this year, reported in a news release that is will "leverage its new office space to provide expanded services for its clients while providing new internal operational efficiencies."

The new offices also will provide staff with improved work spaces to facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication, while providing the company with further room for growth, the company reported.

“We’re truly excited to relocate to our new office space in Downtown Brainerd,” said Bruce Johnson, principal, in the news release. “We’re especially pleased to be able to move into a new building with significantly more space while remaining right in the center of where it all started. More than anything, this move represents our continued commitment to and passion for serving our clients.”

The new office address for B. Johnson & Assoc., Ltd. as of Dec. 1 will be 416 S Sixth St., Ste 200 in Brainerd.

B. Johnson & Assoc., Ltd., is a locally owned business that provides tax, accounting and consulting services for individuals, businesses and nonprofits across the Brainerd lakes area and throughout the region.

