Back to Hack

Fireworks and bonfire photos and video from the annual Back to Hack festivities in Hackensack.

Fireworks in the sky. Lucette statue in the foreground.
Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Kelly Humphrey
January 16, 2023 05:57 AM
People surround a giant bonfire.
People surround the community bonfire during the Back to Hack event Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Hackensack City Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
