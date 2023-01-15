99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local

Back to Hack 2023 klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
January 15, 2023 09:44 PM
Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.
Back to Hack 2023 (11).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (14).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Community bonfire during the Back to Hack event Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Hackensack City Park.
Back to Hack 2023 (1).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (2).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (3).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (4).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People surround a giant bonfire.
Back to Hack Bonfire 011623.jpg
People surround the community bonfire during the Back to Hack event Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Hackensack City Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (7).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (9).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (10).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (12).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (13).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (15).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (16).jpg
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Back to Hack 2023 (17).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Fireworks in the sky. Lucette statue in the foreground.
Back to Hack Fireworks 011623.jpg
Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
