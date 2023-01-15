Back to Hack 2023 klick! Gallery

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

Fireworks are seen over Birch Lake on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from Hackensack City Park during the Back to Hack festivities.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.