Bags with Badges event set for Aug. 24

Space is limited to 32 kids per bracket.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:30 PM

BRAINERD — Play bag toss with local law enforcement and firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Northern Pacific Center between buildings 1 and 2.

There will be two age brackets: ages 8-12 can play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and ages 12-17 can play from 2-5 p.m. Twelve-year-olds can choose either bracket but not both.

Every participant will receive a prize. Free food and beverages will be provided to the participants.

Call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805 to sign up. Space is limited to 32 kids per bracket.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Northern Pacific Center.

By Dispatch staff report
