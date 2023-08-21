Bags with Badges event set for Aug. 24

BRAINERD — Play bag toss with local law enforcement and firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Northern Pacific Center between buildings 1 and 2.

There will be two age brackets: ages 8-12 can play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and ages 12-17 can play from 2-5 p.m. Twelve-year-olds can choose either bracket but not both.

Every participant will receive a prize. Free food and beverages will be provided to the participants.

Call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805 to sign up. Space is limited to 32 kids per bracket.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Northern Pacific Center.

