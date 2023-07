Basking in Bean Hole Days

A new pot of beans is lowered into a stand at the front of the serving line during Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Pequot Lakes.

5 / 35: A new pot of beans is lowered into a stand at the front of the serving line during Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Pequot Lakes.

Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.