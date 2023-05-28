Battle of the Books begins in Brainerd

BAXTER — When organizers set out to create a kid-friendly summer book club in Brainerd, they hoped they could get 80-100 kids to participate.

They got a shock when 432 signed up, and they had to cut off registration.

“I am thrilled,” said Laurie Wig, board member of the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library.

The Battle of the Books is a collaboration among the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, Brainerd Public Schools and the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation. Kids in third through seventh grades who registered for the program will receive four free books to read throughout the summer and have an opportunity to meet and talk with the authors along the way.

The battle will take place in September, with students competing on teams against one another, testing their knowledge on the books they read.

Organizers had to order 2,720 books for the program, with each student getting four right off the bat and others saved for goodie bags at the end of the summer.

Rebecca Anssari, author of “The Missing Piece of Charlie O’Reilly” already kicked things off with a visit to the school this past week to tell students about her book before they dive in themselves.

Ninety kids attended the voluntary event and received a stamp on their Battle of the Books cards, earning an entry into a grand prize drawing on the day of the battle.

“Ninety kids came on a Monday after sitting in school all day at the end of May on a gorgeous sunny day, and they had a great time,” Wig said.

Kids can complete several activities throughout the summer — like attending author events, registering for a library card and participating in the library’s summer reading program — to earn more drawing entries.

Community support for the program is off to a good start, too, after Jr's No. 19 BBQ donated pulled pork sandwiches and cheesecake for the first event.

Kids got to hear from another author Friday, May 26, when William Durbin visited sixth graders to talk about his historical fiction novels, which crop up in the school’s curriculum when students learn about Minnesota history.

Durbin’s newest novel, “The Hidden Room,” is included in the Battle of the Books. He talked to kids about the research he did for the books, which is set in Ukraine during World War II and based on the true story of a Jewish family who escapes from the Nazis by hiding in a cave.

Students learned about his creative process, where he gets his inspiration and how he became a writer.

Author William Durbin talks to sixth grade students Friday, May 26, 2023, at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Durbin’s visit was supposed to take place last month but was postponed due to a snowstorm and happened to coincide perfectly with preparations for the Battle of the Books.

The students who registered will get their books in June, and events are scheduled throughout the summer.

Wig and Sheila DeChantal, board president of the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, have high hopes for the summer ahead.

“We’re engaging them with authors and books, and it’s going to help their reading skills; it’s going to help their social skills; it’s going to be team-building,” DeChantal said. “And it’s fun.”

And hopefully they’ll understand the community support behind the program, too.

“In addition to all the things that the kids are going to learn about themselves, about the books, about the authors, about each other, about their community, they’re going to see how much Brainerd loves them. And Brainerd loves their kids,” Wig said. “... This isn’t just a Laurie and Sheila thing anymore. It has blossomed into a full community.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.