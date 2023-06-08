99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Baxter adds columbarium to city cemetery, raises fees

A dedication ceremony for the columbarium is 6 p.m. June 30

Baxter Cemetery sign with the wooded cemetery in the background
The flag ruffled in the breeze at Baxter Cemetery on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Fees are going up for ground burials and a columbarium will be added with 64 niches for cremated remains.
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

BAXTER — The cost of staying in Baxter long term is going up.

But options are also increasing. The Baxter City Council Tuesday, June 6, approved changes to the city’s cemetery regulations to allow a columbarium and to increase the fees to be buried in the city’s cemetery.

The cemetery, established in 1916, is along Maplewood Drive near Oscar Kristofferson Park.

Since 2010, the cost of a burial plot in the city has been $600. Between 2008 and 2010, the cost went up $100 per year, but costs have not increased since 2010.

The grave site for a ground burial will now be $900.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

The city is notifying those who have a current reserved lot that they have 30 days to pay the $600 rate. The 64-niche columbarium, a place to store the cremated remains of the deceased, will have a niche fee of $3,000.

The council approved the changes without additional discussion Tuesday. A dedication ceremony for the columbarium is planned at 6 p.m. June 30.

Costs

The city notes half the fees collected for burials go to perpetual care, one quarter to the operating budget and one quarter to a capital fund for cemetery improvements.

Cost for the columbarium was $72,954, broken down to $57,018 for the columbarium itself and $15,936 for the bronze niche markers.

In discussing the costs with the city’s Cemetery Commission on May 31, city staff reported the total columbarium cost would be $94,200 — coming to this number by rounding the columbarium’s cost to $75,000 and adding the annual operating fund of $300 per niche for a total of $19,200. With the $94,200 cost doubled to include the 50% perpetual care funding, city staff listed total revenues needed to fund the columbarium will be $188,400 with the average 2023 cost per niche then at $2,944.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Trevor Walter, city engineer and public works director, told the commission the city has been subsidizing the cemetery from the general fund since the operating budget for the cemetery is $15,900.00 for 2023. The Parks and Trails Department provides weekly maintenance with money coming from its operating budget.

Columbarium

The city council agreed to purchase a columbarium from Cold Spring USA in the fall of 2021. The city will be responsible for establishing records for reserved niches and certificates of cremations, for maintenance and repairs. The columbarium will have an Americans with Disabilities accessible sidewalk, benches, and landscaping.

With the regulations, no more than two cremains may be placed in one niche — which is 11.5 inches by 11.5 inches by 11.5 inches in size — and the container for the cremains must be of approved material and suitable size. A standard cremation box, the city reported, is 8 inches by 5 inches by 3 inches. City employees will be the only ones who can open and close the niches.

ADVERTISEMENT

No planting of permanent floral memorials — flowers, shrubs, vines or trees — are allowed at the columbarium site. Artificial flowers are not allowed. No toys or ornamentation is allowed to be attached to the columbarium. No symbols, emblems or other attachments are permitted on the niche fronts, except a government approved military medallion.

Deceased pets, valuables, flowers or other mementoes will not be allowed in a niche at the Baxter cemetery.

“A bronze niche plaque, either individual or companion, engraved by Cold Spring USA, and in the design set by the Commission will be installed on the niche. No inscriptions on the niches will be allowed,” the regulations state.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man faces 12 charges of criminal sexual conduct
June 08, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - June 8
June 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Diane Saumer
Arts and Entertainment
Performances in the Park presents Diane Saumer & Friends June 8 at Gregory Park
June 07, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BD-News graph1.JPG
Local
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates grand opening of 2nd Baxter location
June 07, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Karla Overland
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota Quilters announce Brainerd’s Karla Overland as Quilter of the Year
June 07, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - June 8
June 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal