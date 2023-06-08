Baxter adds columbarium to city cemetery, raises fees

BAXTER — The cost of staying in Baxter long term is going up.

But options are also increasing. The Baxter City Council Tuesday, June 6, approved changes to the city’s cemetery regulations to allow a columbarium and to increase the fees to be buried in the city’s cemetery.

The cemetery, established in 1916, is along Maplewood Drive near Oscar Kristofferson Park.

Since 2010, the cost of a burial plot in the city has been $600. Between 2008 and 2010, the cost went up $100 per year, but costs have not increased since 2010.

The grave site for a ground burial will now be $900.

The city is notifying those who have a current reserved lot that they have 30 days to pay the $600 rate. The 64-niche columbarium, a place to store the cremated remains of the deceased, will have a niche fee of $3,000.

The council approved the changes without additional discussion Tuesday. A dedication ceremony for the columbarium is planned at 6 p.m. June 30.

Costs

The city notes half the fees collected for burials go to perpetual care, one quarter to the operating budget and one quarter to a capital fund for cemetery improvements.

Cost for the columbarium was $72,954, broken down to $57,018 for the columbarium itself and $15,936 for the bronze niche markers.

In discussing the costs with the city’s Cemetery Commission on May 31, city staff reported the total columbarium cost would be $94,200 — coming to this number by rounding the columbarium’s cost to $75,000 and adding the annual operating fund of $300 per niche for a total of $19,200. With the $94,200 cost doubled to include the 50% perpetual care funding, city staff listed total revenues needed to fund the columbarium will be $188,400 with the average 2023 cost per niche then at $2,944.

Trevor Walter, city engineer and public works director, told the commission the city has been subsidizing the cemetery from the general fund since the operating budget for the cemetery is $15,900.00 for 2023. The Parks and Trails Department provides weekly maintenance with money coming from its operating budget.

Columbarium

The city council agreed to purchase a columbarium from Cold Spring USA in the fall of 2021. The city will be responsible for establishing records for reserved niches and certificates of cremations, for maintenance and repairs. The columbarium will have an Americans with Disabilities accessible sidewalk, benches, and landscaping.

With the regulations, no more than two cremains may be placed in one niche — which is 11.5 inches by 11.5 inches by 11.5 inches in size — and the container for the cremains must be of approved material and suitable size. A standard cremation box, the city reported, is 8 inches by 5 inches by 3 inches. City employees will be the only ones who can open and close the niches.

No planting of permanent floral memorials — flowers, shrubs, vines or trees — are allowed at the columbarium site. Artificial flowers are not allowed. No toys or ornamentation is allowed to be attached to the columbarium. No symbols, emblems or other attachments are permitted on the niche fronts, except a government approved military medallion.

Deceased pets, valuables, flowers or other mementoes will not be allowed in a niche at the Baxter cemetery.

“A bronze niche plaque, either individual or companion, engraved by Cold Spring USA, and in the design set by the Commission will be installed on the niche. No inscriptions on the niches will be allowed,” the regulations state.

