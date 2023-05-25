99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baxter announces lane closures on Highway 210 will be extended

Inglewood Drive will be reduced to right in and right out turn movements during this time.

Construction barrels and barricades are shown along Highway 210 in Baxter
Construction efforts continue to reduce Highway 210 lanes. Eastbound Highway 210 from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane until June 9, 2023.<br/>
Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:54 PM

BAXTER — Lane closures on Highway 210 at Inglewood Drive originally planned to be in-place until Friday, May 26, will be extended until June 9.

Eastbound Highway 210 from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane. The inside (north) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane work at Inglewood Drive. The left turn from eastbound Highway 210 north to Inglewood Drive will be closed. A detour utilizing Knollwood Drive and Fairview Road will be signed to access Inglewood Drive north of Highway 210.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Westbound Highway 210, from Inglewood Drive to 1,500 feet east of Inglewood Drive, will be reduced to one lane. The inside (south) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane extension work at Inglewood Drive.

Inglewood Drive will be reduced to right in and right out turn movements during this time.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution when in a construction zone and expect traffic delays. For additional questions or concerns, contact Bolton & Menk Inc. Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 or Anderson Brothers Project Superintendent Scott Hendrickson at 218-820-9917.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

