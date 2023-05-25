Baxter announces lane closures on Highway 210 will be extended

BAXTER — Lane closures on Highway 210 at Inglewood Drive originally planned to be in-place until Friday, May 26, will be extended until June 9.

Eastbound Highway 210 from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive will be reduced to one lane. The inside (north) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane work at Inglewood Drive. The left turn from eastbound Highway 210 north to Inglewood Drive will be closed. A detour utilizing Knollwood Drive and Fairview Road will be signed to access Inglewood Drive north of Highway 210.

Westbound Highway 210, from Inglewood Drive to 1,500 feet east of Inglewood Drive, will be reduced to one lane. The inside (south) lane and left turn lane will be closed as crews complete median and turn lane extension work at Inglewood Drive.

Inglewood Drive will be reduced to right in and right out turn movements during this time.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution when in a construction zone and expect traffic delays. For additional questions or concerns, contact Bolton & Menk Inc. Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 or Anderson Brothers Project Superintendent Scott Hendrickson at 218-820-9917.