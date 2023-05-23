Baxter approves crosswalk addition on Clearwater

BAXTER — Clearwater Court residents petitioned for a crossing on Clearwater Road and the city of Baxter agreed.

Mary Decheine wrote to the city to request the crosswalk from the corner of Clearwater Court and Clearwater Road to the bike path on the north side of Clearwater.

“The reason I am requesting the crosswalk is to provide safe access to the bike path for the residents of Clearwater Court. Currently there are ten children living here ranging in age 3-16. There are also older adults who use the path on a daily basis whether to walk, run or ride their bikes. The Brainerd school district has a morning and afternoon stop at this corner too.”

Decheine stated crossing has been a problem due to the traffic and speed change from 30 mph to 40 mph but a marked crossing would help alert drivers to watch for pedestrians. She noted similar crossings on Woida Road and Wildflower Drive among others.

Widseth prepared a cost estimate to add the crossing on Clearwater Road near Clearwater Court. The city noted including the request by a change order saved the city an estimated $6,865. The estimated cost to complete the work is $14,132.

The Baxter City Council approved adding the pedestrian crossing to the road project at its May 16 meeting.

In other business, the council:

Scheduled the annual stormwater informational meeting at 7 p.m. or soon after June 6.

Approved the Short Elliott Hendrickson fee amendment not to exceed $95,200 for construction materials testing and administration for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive improvements.

Approved the 20-year maintenance plan update for the sanitary sewer and stormwater lift stations.

Approved the Bolton & Menk engineering fee not to exceed $293,465 for 2022 Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive railway crossing improvements and 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive and Forthun Road project.

Approved a temporary liquor license for Brainerd Jaycees June 16 special event at Mills GM on Dellwood Drive.

Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license for June 17 event at Camp Vanasek for the Brainerd Family YMCA.

Approved a date change for the raffle event from Aug. 23 to Aug. 2 for Advocates of Reproductive Education at the Northland Arboretum.

Appointed Robert Heldt to the position of seasonal roadside mower at $17.25 per hour.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at @DispatchBizBuzz.