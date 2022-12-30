99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Baxter approves Cypress Drive improvement project for 2023

The street project is linked to the construction of an apartment complex, expected to add about 250 rental units to the community.

The intersection of Cypress Drive and Hinckley Road as seen Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Baxter. Cypress Drive will be extended from Hinckley Drive to Highland Scenic Drive as part of the Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive improvement project in 2023.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
December 30, 2022 06:00 AM
BAXTER — The Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive improvements project is moving forward in 2023 with its timeline driven by the need to accommodate a proposed multi-building apartment complex.

This apartment complex will have about 250 units across five buildings and will be constructed on the south side of Hinckley Road from Douglas Fir Drive to Cypress Drive, and along both sides of Cypress Drive from Hinckley Road to Highland Scenic Drive, for which the developer is responsible for a large portion of the project costs.

The Baxter City Council approved plans for the project during its Dec. 20 meeting. Members also voted to approve a Short Elliott Hendrickson right of way acquisition support contract for no more than $10,000 for the project.

The total project cost is estimated at $4,104,442.69. A portion of the costs are planned to come from special assessments. The county is paying for a portion of the roundabout costs.

Proposed improvements to Cypress Drive include street resurfacing from just south of the College Road roundabout to Hinckley Road; street and utility extensions south to Highland Scenic Road with street lighting improvements along the entire corridor; a three-lane, 44-foot-wide urban section street with a 10-foot wide separated bituminous trail on the east side; a separate trail extension along the north side of Hinckley Road, east from Cypress Drive and then north to Berrywood Park; construction of a single-lane roundabout at the Highland Scenic Road intersection; and stormwater improvements to an existing basin in the northeastern corner of the Highland Scenic Road/future Cypress Drive intersection.

The road project improvements to Douglas Fir Drive include: a southbound transition from the existing four-lane divided roadway to proposed three-lane, 44-feet wide urban section roadway across Hinckley Road, to approximately 340 feet south; stormwater management via an existing basin in the southwest corner of the Douglas Fir Drive/Hastings Road intersection; and a water main extension along the corridor.

The intersection of Cypress Drive and Hinckley Road as seen Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The project is a cooperative venture between the city of Baxter and Crow Wing County, with the city taking the lead. SEH has the engineering contract with the city with a current scope that includes: project management, preliminary survey services, design services, bidding services, final assessment calculations and hearing, construction staking, construction administration, construction observation and post-construction services.

In addition to approving the resolution and right of way contract, the council also met in closed session. The council was advised to put an offer for right of way at an apartment complex at 7858 Highland Scenic Road. The roundabout would interfere with some of the yard around the apartments.

Bidding for the project will happen in January and February of 2023 followed by an assessment hearing in March. Construction will begin in May and continue through September of 2023.

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/SaraGuymon.

