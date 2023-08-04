Baxter city code prohibits use of cannabis in city parks

BAXTER — On the first day of legal recreational cannabis consumption in the state, Brad Chapulis, Baxter city administrator, reminded residents the city code prohibits its use in city parks, on city property or in city facilities.

Chapulis provided the update at the Tuesday, Aug. 1, city council meeting.

“While there's recognition that today's the first day of the adult recreational use for cannabis, I just want to send out a friendly reminder that our current city code prohibits the use of cannabis in city parks, on city property or city facilities,” Chapulis said. “So while it may be able to be smoked in certain locations, it's not acceptable on public property.”

Baxter prohibits smoking of any kind in its parks and prohibits alcohol consumption in parks.

Reached by phone Thursday, Chapulis said while the city trails are city property, the ordinance doesn’t exclusively say trails or sidewalks and right-of-ways in noting public property.

“We recognize our ordinance isn’t very strong and we are working to make amendments to reflect the new legislation that passed,” Chapulis said.

The new language is expected to make the city’s ordinances more clear on the subject.

Chapulis said it’s an area where the city is learning along with everyone else as they look to make their regulations clear now that cannabis is legal to consume.

With potholes so bad, residents were driving into the ditch to avoid the roadway, the city of Baxter approved a 1.5 inch pavement overlay on part of Eagle Drive to start.

The road has been in miserable condition but the city was waiting in hopes that large construction traffic for the nearby Brainerd Public Utilities project would be completed first. That project was using Eagle Drive to install a new force main under the Mississippi River, the Baxter public works department reported to the city in July.

“However due to the condition of the roadway, vehicles were driving through the ditch to avoid the first 400-foot segment of Eagle Drive and staff was receiving numerous complaints. Staff authorized Anderson Brothers to complete a 1.5-inch bituminous overlay on the first 400-feet of Eagle Drive to keep the residents from using the ditch as a detour around the potholes, this was causing more maintenance cost for the restoration of the ditch,” the written staff report noted.

The Baxter City Council met Aug. 1, 2023, at Baxter City Hall. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

The project cost $9,703.81 and removing that from a $60,000 budget for repairs and maintenance, left enough to cover an Anderson Brothers’ quote of $45,514.92 to do a 1-inch bituminous overlay on Eagle Drive and Eagle Ridge Drive.

On July 18, the city council agreed to a staff and Utilities Commission recommendation to do just that.

In other recent business from July and August, the City Council:

Accepted a $500 donation from the Baxter Lions for Night to Unite, which is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 8.

Approved hiring Mason Waldera as an intern for the police department. Through the internship, Waldera will be hired at $14 per hour for 400 hours. The Sourcewell Internship Reimbursement program will provide $5,600 to Baxter for wages. Benefits of $800 will be absorbed in the 2023 police department’s budget. Waldera is a student at Central Lakes College.

Approved hiring Jason Borash, pending the collection of background data, to fill the vacancy in the police department created by the retirement of Officer Chad Visser. With everything finalized, Borash will be hired as Step 3 on the Law Enforcement Labor Services union’s patrol scale with an expectation to start in mid-September. Borash is a full-time Motley Police officer, where he has been since 2015, including four years as police chief. Previously, his experience included four years working in corrections, dispatch and recreational officer duties with Morrison County, Baxter reported. Baxter noted this will bring the police department’s staffing up to 15 full-time equivalent officers.

Amended the city code for hunting regulations and discharge of firearms.

Authorized the city administrator to sell certain real estate on behalf of the city. The city agreed to list bare land it owns in the Cedar Scenic second and Northdale Sixth additions.

Approved the KLM Contract for spot repair on the interior coating and to wash the exterior of the south water tower, not to exceed $42,799.20.

Adopted a resolution for no parking on the north side of Cedar Scenic Road between Memorywood Drive and Oakwood Drive. With the road work on Cedar Scenic Road, installation of a concrete curb, 5-foot boulevard and 10-foot trail on the north side of the road, there won’t be room for parking.

Extended the probationary periods for police officers Adam Casanova and McKayla Geise after performance reviews in a closed session.

Approved a change order for $154,578.82 with Knife River Corp. for the 2023 Knollwood Drive improvement project.

