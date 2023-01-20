Baxter City Council appoints new member

BAXTER — The Baxter City Council and city staff interviewed four applicants for the open city council seat on Thursday, Jan. 19, and chose to appoint Jeff Phillips in a 3-1 vote.

The four people applied to fill the seat previously filled by John Ward. Ward was first elected to Baxter City Council during the 2020 election and in 2022, he ran for a special two-year seat on the Brainerd School Board. He was the top vote-getter and joined the School Board during its December meeting, forcing him to resign from Baxter City Council.

Phillips is a newer resident to Baxter, living there for two years. He is a retired staff judge advocate attorney for the U.S. Air Force. He also worked as a municipal police officer in Charleston, South Carolina, and a streets maintenance employee with the city of Apple Valley, a Twin Cities suburb. Currently he works as an education assistant at Forestview Middle School.

During his interview, Phillips spoke about his military service and his desire to serve.

“This is just a different or new opportunity to serve,” Phillips said. “I have enjoyed my military service. What you often miss in military service, if any of you have served, is how closely tied a community can be and how much impact the local government can have on an individual.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about why he would be the best candidate for the job, Phillips cited his previous experience with city level positions as a police officer and in public works.

“I feel like I understand, on the operational side, the work that has to get done or needs to get done and then some of the — I don't want to say conflict but some of the friction points when it comes to budget issues and within a municipal government,” Phillips said.

Currently, Phillips is employed as a paraprofessional for Forestview Middle School and hopes to use the teamwork and time management skills used there during his time on council. He said he sees his current job as a collaborative process between him and the other staff.

Phillips also talked about his view on how he would handle working with someone with different opinions. “The great thing about the military is you get the answer and you move on and you don't lose friends over the top decision,” Phillips said. “I have very rarely seen where there has not been an exceptionally healthy debate or even argument about something and then the decision is made and everybody walks out and they're still professional coworkers and oftentimes friends.”

When asked about Baxter’s strengths and weaknesses, he mentioned he and his family felt the sense of community in Baxter before moving there.

“When our family relocated back here we looked at many different cities across the state,” Phillips said. “And even within the Brainerd lakes area, we looked at many different cities in the area and we just really liked Baxter. It felt like a community. It seemed like a community to us even before we had lived here.”

All of the applicants were allotted a 30 minute interview slot where they were asked questions related to their qualifications, ability to attend meetings and opinions of Baxter’s strengths and weaknesses. After each applicant had gone through the interview process, the council wrote the name of their top choice down on a slip of paper before putting it into a bin for tally. Phillips received three of the four votes and Kenneth Toole received one.

Phillips will be sworn in prior to the council meeting on Feb. 7 and serve the remainder of Ward’s seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other applicants

The other three individuals who applied were Thomas Sutherland, Toole and Adam Purcell.

Sutherland is newer to the community, moving to Baxter in 2019. He has experience as a retired attorney and administrative law judge. He hoped to use his law experience in insurance defense to help interpret statutes and regulations, according to his application for City Council.

During his interview, Sutherland explained how his work as an attorney could be beneficial for the council when making decisions.

Thomas Sutherland Sara Guymon / Brainerd Dispatch

“I think I'd be a good candidate because of my experience as an attorney and a judge on legal matters, and I know that there could be situations where you need to interpret regulations and rules and so on, I can be helpful with that,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland said that his work as an attorney would help him work cohesively with the council. He is used to working with others and understands how to collaborate with others.

When asked about Baxter’s weaknesses, Sutherland talked about how hard it is to build in Baxter. He talked about his experience talking to builders in the area after having his house built. He also spoke about the rising prices and inflation in the community.

“Well, I think the challenges for any community in this day and age is expenses, how to meet the rising expenses, rising costs and inflation in a growing community like Baxter is,” Sutherland said.

According to his application, Toole said he comes from a background of service. He is a military veteran, former district executive for the Boy Scouts of America and is currently a social studies teacher at Central Lakes Adventure School. He earned degrees in political science and mass communications. He is currently working on a degree in social studies to complete his teaching license.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his interview, Toole used his time to express his love for his community. He cited that he has lived in Baxter for 13 years and is passionate about the area.

Kenneth Toole Sara Guymon / Brainerd Dispatch

“I've lived here a long time,” Toole said. “I'm very passionate about the area that we live in. I love where I live. I love my neighborhood. And I believe that gives me a leg up as far as you know, the passion that I'll bring to the job.”

Toole also spoke about his desire to serve and his experience serving his community and county.

“I come from a long traditional background of service to my community,” Toole said. “I've been serving my community as a scout leader. I served my community as a National Guard member, so I bring that knowledge as well.”

The final applicant, Purcell, has spent most of his life in the Brainerd lakes area. He is a veteran and described himself as good at conflict resolution, according to his application. He also stated he “believes in fiscal and personal responsibilities and equality/fairness.” He said he applied because he wanted a say in the future of the area he’s spent most of his life in. He has a career in health care, working as a nurse practitioner at Essentia Health in Brainerd.

Adam Purcell Sara Guymon / Brainerd Dispatch

Purcell said he is collaborative everyday in his career and spoke about his collaborative efforts during his interview.

“Every day I collaborate with all the physicians that I work with and all the nurses, all the teams, all the different aspects of the different disciplines that I deal with, it's not just even Brainerd, it goes as far as Duluth and St. Cloud coordinating care.”

In addition to the collaboration in his work, Purcell also learned to collaborate while in the military.

Purcell also spoke about his ability to finance. He said that he likes finance and his household “run by a strict budget.”

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/Sara_Guymon.