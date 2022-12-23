Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Baxter City Council approves the construction of new concrete plant

The Baxter city council met Tuesday, Nov. 15, and approved Knife River Corporation to potentially build a new ready to mix concrete plant.

Baxter City Hall Spring 2020 cut.jpg
Baxter City Hall Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
December 23, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — Baxter officials have cleared a path for a new concrete plant to be constructed in the city.

At its Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting, the Baxter City Council approved a development agreement, limited use agreement and stormwater facilities maintenance agreement with Knife River Corporation, allowing the company to potentially build a replacement ready-to-mix concrete plant in the city.

The proposed plan is to build the plant on the existing property Knife River owns on Industrial Park Road in Baxter. The current plant would then be decommissioned and removed when the new plant is in operation.

This agreement was created when Knife River Corporation proposed water main improvements, storm sewer improvements and associated street repairs to adjacent Dogwood Drive for new ready-to-mix plant. The new plant will require a 6 inch water line and a hydrant for fire protection. Knife River will also be constructing two stormwater ponds that will discharge into the City’s storm sewer system.

The improvements will require two new stormwater structures to be installed on Dogwood Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road repairs associated with the water main improvements and stormwater improvements are also included in the development agreement.

In other business, the council:

Appointed Michael Lyscio to a Parks and Trails Maintenance position at Grade 3, Step 2 of the AFSCME Pay Grade and Step Schedule.

Approved appointments to the seasonal position of warming house attendant. 

Approved a change order for RL Larson Excavating Inc. in the increased amount of $86,985.05 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road improvements project.

Approved a partial pay estimate to RL Larson Excavating Inc. in the amount of $373,822.73 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road improvements project.

Approved a partial pay estimate to Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $1,979.09 for the 2022-23 Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive improvements project.

Approved a partial pay estimate to Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $1,979.09 for the 2022-23 Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive improvements project

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved a BNSF invoice in the amount of $88,797.23 for the 2022 Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive improvements project.

Approved a Widseth professional services fee amendment in the amount of $70,930.21 and increased the project budget from $1,290,860.53 to $1,391,889.98 for the 2022 full-depth reclamation and reconstruction improvements project.

Approved a partial pay estimate to the Anderson Brother Construction Company in the amount of $65,761.47 for the 2022 full-depth reclamation and reconstruction improvements project.

Approved a budget increase from $162,950 to $166,350 for the water interconnect building improvements project and submitted final costs as part of the Water Treatment Plant insurance claim.

Adopted a resolution approving the agency delegation contracting process agreement between the City of Baxter and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Approved and authorized execution of a three-year contract with Lakes Area Wildlife Control for animal control services.

Approved the engagement letter with BerganKDV for the city’s 2022 audit.

Approved and authorized execution of prosecution services agreement with the City of Brainerd for prosecution services for various misdemeanor offenses and charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accepted a $3,000 donation from the Brainerd Baxter Baseball Association for the 2022 baseball tournaments.

Read More
Baxter residents attending a public information meeting regarding the 2023 tax levy.
Local
Baxter City Council approves 7.3% tax levy increase
The city uses property taxes as the main source of revenue for its budget, accounting for 85.4% of its total expected revenue.
December 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com . Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/SaraGuymon .

Related Topics: BAXTERBAXTER CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Sara Guymon recently joined the Brainerd Dispatch as a staff writer.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs