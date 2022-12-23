Baxter City Council approves the construction of new concrete plant

BAXTER — Baxter officials have cleared a path for a new concrete plant to be constructed in the city.

At its Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting, the Baxter City Council approved a development agreement, limited use agreement and stormwater facilities maintenance agreement with Knife River Corporation, allowing the company to potentially build a replacement ready-to-mix concrete plant in the city.

The proposed plan is to build the plant on the existing property Knife River owns on Industrial Park Road in Baxter. The current plant would then be decommissioned and removed when the new plant is in operation.

This agreement was created when Knife River Corporation proposed water main improvements, storm sewer improvements and associated street repairs to adjacent Dogwood Drive for new ready-to-mix plant. The new plant will require a 6 inch water line and a hydrant for fire protection. Knife River will also be constructing two stormwater ponds that will discharge into the City’s storm sewer system.

The improvements will require two new stormwater structures to be installed on Dogwood Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road repairs associated with the water main improvements and stormwater improvements are also included in the development agreement.

In other business, the council:

Appointed Michael Lyscio to a Parks and Trails Maintenance position at Grade 3, Step 2 of the AFSCME Pay Grade and Step Schedule.

Approved appointments to the seasonal position of warming house attendant.

Approved a change order for RL Larson Excavating Inc. in the increased amount of $86,985.05 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road improvements project.

Approved a partial pay estimate to RL Larson Excavating Inc. in the amount of $373,822.73 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road improvements project.

Approved a partial pay estimate to Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $1,979.09 for the 2022-23 Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive improvements project.

Approved a partial pay estimate to Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $1,979.09 for the 2022-23 Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive improvements project

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved a BNSF invoice in the amount of $88,797.23 for the 2022 Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive improvements project.

Approved a Widseth professional services fee amendment in the amount of $70,930.21 and increased the project budget from $1,290,860.53 to $1,391,889.98 for the 2022 full-depth reclamation and reconstruction improvements project.

Approved a partial pay estimate to the Anderson Brother Construction Company in the amount of $65,761.47 for the 2022 full-depth reclamation and reconstruction improvements project.

Approved a budget increase from $162,950 to $166,350 for the water interconnect building improvements project and submitted final costs as part of the Water Treatment Plant insurance claim.

Adopted a resolution approving the agency delegation contracting process agreement between the City of Baxter and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Approved and authorized execution of a three-year contract with Lakes Area Wildlife Control for animal control services.

Approved the engagement letter with BerganKDV for the city’s 2022 audit.

Approved and authorized execution of prosecution services agreement with the City of Brainerd for prosecution services for various misdemeanor offenses and charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accepted a $3,000 donation from the Brainerd Baxter Baseball Association for the 2022 baseball tournaments.

Read More Local Baxter City Council approves 7.3% tax levy increase The city uses property taxes as the main source of revenue for its budget, accounting for 85.4% of its total expected revenue.

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com . Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/SaraGuymon .

