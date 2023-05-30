Baxter crash injures 2

BAXTER — A Baxter woman and a Dalbo man were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, May 30, in Baxter.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday. According to the state patrol, 35-year-old Annika Claire O’Byrnes, of Baxter, was southbound on Mile Lake Drive in a 2019 Subaru Forester, when her vehicle made contact with a 2019 Ford Transit traveling west on Highway 210. Both O’Byrnes and the driver of the Ford, 44-year-old Terry Gene Overacker, of Dalbo, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The two passengers in O’Byrnes’ vehicle — 4-year-old Alexander John O’Byrnes and infant Ava Catherine O’Byrnes — were not injured.
All parties were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and Baxter Police Department assisted at the scene.
