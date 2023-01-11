99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Baxter crash injures Brainerd girl

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday.

0325state-patrol-update.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 12:56 PM
BAXTER — A 10-year-old Brainerd girl was injured in a crash with a semitrailer Tuesday, Jan. 9, in Baxter.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 3:08 p.m. A Peterbilt semitrailer, driven by 48-year-old Scottie G. Mishler of Garden City, Kansas, was in the turnaround of Highway 371 and Birchdale Road, partially blocking lanes of traffic, when it was struck by a 2005 Ford F-150 traveling northbound.

Mishler was uninjured as was the driver of the Ford, 44-year-old Brainerd man Json Lee Schultz. Schultz’s passenger, 10-year-old Kynzee Irene Schultz, was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries.

All parties involved were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.

By Dispatch staff report
