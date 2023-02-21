Baxter crash injures woman
The Baxter Police Department responded to the crash, reported at 10:32 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Baxter.
BAXTER — A 43-year-old woman was injured Friday, Feb. 17, after her vehicle left the roadway on Edgewood Drive in Crow Wing County.
The Baxter Police Department responded to the crash, reported at 10:32 p.m. in Baxter. According to the report, the woman was driving south on Edgewood Drive when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to strike a utility pole before being launched into a snowbank and hitting a sign.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center by North Memorial Health Ambulance.
The driver was cited for driving under the influence.
Assisting at the scene was the Brainerd Fire Department.
