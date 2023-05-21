99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 21
News Local

Baxter Elementary Bike Week 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 5:58 PM
Share
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 2 052223.jpg
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 5 052223.jpg
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 1 052223.jpg
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 8 052223.jpg
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 6 052223.jpg
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 7 052223.jpg
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 9 052223.jpg
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 3 052223.jpg
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter Bike Ride 4 052223.jpg
After practicing their biking skills all week, Baxter Elementary fourth-graders take a bike trip to Southdale Park on Friday, May 19, 2023, starting from Baxter Elementary School. Essentia Health also fitted students for free helmets as part of the Bike Week event.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (1).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (2).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (3).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (4).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (5).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (6).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (7).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (8).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (9).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (10).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (11).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (12).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (13).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (14).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (15).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (16).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (17).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (18).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (19).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (20).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (21).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (22).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (23).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (24).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (25).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (26).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (27).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (28).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (29).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (30).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (31).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (32).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (33).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (34).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (35).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (36).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (37).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (38).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (39).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (40).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (41).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (42).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (43).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (44).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (45).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter Elementary Bike Ride 051923 (46).JPG
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Baxter Elementary Bike Week 2023 klick! Gallery
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Students ride bike at Baxter school.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.
Baxter fourth-graders ride bikes to Southdale Park Friday, May 19, 2023, starting at Baxter Elementary School.