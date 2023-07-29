Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Baxter Lions host Youth Exchange students

Twenty-four youths from 18 countries were present.

Members of the Baxter Lions with Youth Exchange students.
Members of the Baxter Lions recently hosted Youth Exchange Students at Camp Vanasek in Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BAXTER — Baxter Lions recently hosted the Youth Exchange Monday night at Camp Vanasek in Baxter.

Twenty-four youths from 18 countries were present and following the exchange, the youths went to The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes for a food packing event in Nisswa.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“It was fun to hear them introduce themselves,” organizers said in a news release.

Countries the youths were from are Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Mongolia, Poland, Spain, Taiwan, Netherlands, Tunisia and Turkey.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of July 31-Aug. 4
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Gallery-Gichi-Ziibi-Grand-Opening (24).JPG
Local
Community invited to sing in homecoming choir concert
22h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Pictures of people preparing for the Crow Wing County Fair.
Local
Crow Wing County Fair kicks off 150th anniversary celebration Aug. 1
23h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Brainerd man receives 10 years probation on sexual assault charges
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Kelsey Bean Madisen Watson Photography Summer 2023.jpg
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: New owner keeping The Chocolate Ox tradition alive
Jul 21
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum, Little Falls, in summer.
Local
Weyerhaeuser Museum Riverbank Restoration Project recommended for state funding
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Get your last casts in! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal