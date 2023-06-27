Baxter looks at adding managed hunting zone

BAXTER — Hunting map changes will provide an opportunity for archers in Baxter, but they’ll have to prove their skills to hunt deer there.

An ad-hoc committee, formed after some residents came forward with concerns deer were eating their plants and there were too many deer in the city , started meeting in 2022. Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted, who formed the committee, presented the recommendations to the Baxter City Council during a June 20 workshop session. Exsted said the group set several goals last fall.

Deer walk in the neighborhood around the Camp Vanasek and Whipple Beach area in Baxter Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

“I've told them all along I don't think we can manage the deer population ,” Exsted said. “I think that's one guy's problem, God, and not ours, but we're going to try anyway. So we forged ahead and we'll see what happens.”

There was no council action on the recommendations. That is expected to happen in July. But Exsted outlined a few items in the update. The biggest change, he said, was going to be revamping the ordinance.

New to the hunting map is a new zone, which the city is calling “Managed Archery.” The change means city-owned land designed as a future park area, so far closed to hunting, will be open as a managed zone. Archers will need to get a city permit confirming their proficiency with a bow and arrow. In addition, archers will need to have taken a hunters education course sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources. Archers will need to fulfill both requirements to hunt on the designated managed property. Exsted said the requirements push for more responsible hunters. At this point in time, there is not a plan to limit the number of permits issued.

Exsted said it’s all on a trial basis and other cities have an organized nonprofit that manages it.

One area that had diverging views, both for and against opening it to hunting, is an area off Jasperwood Drive across from Baxter Elementary School. The city’s Long Range Planning Commission favored the new hunting zone except for that area. The ad-hock deer management committee is still in favor of opening the land to hunting.

Exsted submitted applications to the DNR for a special hunt status in the city that, if granted, would increase the number of deer a hunter could take. For the city, it also adds another area of information gathering as hunters who get those permits are required to report the outcome of their hunt to the state.

A 2022 hunting zone map of Baxter includes zones for archery, shotgun and muzzleloader. Contributed / City of Baxter

“As of early June, the group has made good progress on the goals they set,” Exsted stated in a written report about the committee’s work. “We are close to having a new permitting process in place which should be available online. It also appears that for the first time we will also have a registration component to the process. This too will be available online. This will allow for better tracking and will help in the setting of future plans regarding deer management.”

Exsted said since several residential areas previously were opened to bow hunting, they’ve been successful and the city received few complaints.

In another area, Exsted said a lawful use section of the ordinance in this update is better defined and clearly states the use of handguns and rifles are not allowed in the city limits.

“Previous language allowed for some ambiguity and confusion specifically relating to handguns,” Exsted stated in his written report. “It is now clear, with no exceptions, that neither are allowed in city limits.”

The ambiguity Exsted referred to was related to target practice, something he feels is in the best interest of the city to remove. Another area he looked at was nuisance complaints.

“Both of those had the opportunity for individuals to apply for and be granted use whether it was a handgun or a rifle,” Exsted told the council. “Historically, I can’t tell you the last time I issued a nuisance complaint for anything other than squirrels or chipmunks, that type of stuff. I always kind of questioned the legality of those anyway. Can I give you permission to go shoot six beavers? That’s something I did because that was done before.”

It’s not something Exsted said he’s done for many years and with a change in the ordinance, people would need to seek that from the DNR, which is probably in a better spot to be asking for that permission.

As for the target practice, Exsted said the last time that was revised was probably 15 years ago. The driving force then, he said, was from target ranges when people were shooting in gravel pits. But as most of those were closed to public use, the city created a process to petition for a target range on their own property. Exsted said he can recall one time someone seeking that option.

During the last decade, Exsted said he’s recommended anyone who asked about it if they considered an air rifle, which fires pellets, instead as a safer option. It is up to the user to know the regulations and what they can and can’t shoot with an air rifle.

Exsted said the changes should allow the city to maximize the deer hunting potential within the city, add a registration component and clean up ordinance language.

“Finally, a section will be added to require the registration of any big game taken in the city limits,” the report stated. “This will be a quick and easy process to be accomplished on the city website.”

