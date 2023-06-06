Baxter man faces criminal charge for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl

BRAINERD — A 19-year-old man was charged in Crow Wing County District Court with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on May 14 at his apartment in Baxter.

Tyler Anthony Kolas was charged May 17 with felony criminal sexual conduct with non-consensual penetration. The charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Tyler Anthony Kolas Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

According to court documents, law enforcement was contacted on May 15 regarding a sexual assault the previous day. The girl told officers arrangements were made over Snapchat for Kolas to pick her up from her residence.

After Kolas picked up the girl, he drove to his apartment on Clearwater Road. The girl said when they arrived, he brought her to his bedroom and wanted to cuddle with her when she told him no. Kolas eventually got on top of her, she said. She told him to stop but Kolas continued to sexually assault her.

During a forensic interview, the girl told authorities Kolas "raped" her when they hung out. She reported it was really rough, hurt her and she was crying. She said she felt scared and didn't feel safe.

She also said Kolas asked her how old she was. After she told him, his response was, "wow, that's a little bit young." Kolas said he asked her how old she was after the incident.

While executing a search warrant at Kolas’ apartment, he was contacted and placed under arrest. During an interview, Kolas told law enforcement they had sexual intercourse but stated she was the one who came on to him and wouldn't stop.

Kolas’ was given a $0 bail or bond with conditions or a $30,000 bail or bond without conditions. He is no longer in Crow Wing County Jail. Kolas is due back in court on Aug. 10.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .