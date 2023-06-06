99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Baxter man faces criminal charge for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl

Tyler Anthony Kolas was charged May 17 with felony criminal sexual conduct with nonconsensual penetration.

Crow Wing County Judicial Center
The Crow Wing County Judicial Center in Brainerd. Brainerd Dispatch photo
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — A 19-year-old man was charged in Crow Wing County District Court with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on May 14 at his apartment in Baxter.

Tyler Anthony Kolas was charged May 17 with felony criminal sexual conduct with non-consensual penetration. The charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Tyler Anthony Kolas
Tyler Anthony Kolas
Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

According to court documents, law enforcement was contacted on May 15 regarding a sexual assault the previous day. The girl told officers arrangements were made over Snapchat for Kolas to pick her up from her residence.

After Kolas picked up the girl, he drove to his apartment on Clearwater Road. The girl said when they arrived, he brought her to his bedroom and wanted to cuddle with her when she told him no. Kolas eventually got on top of her, she said. She told him to stop but Kolas continued to sexually assault her.

During a forensic interview, the girl told authorities Kolas "raped" her when they hung out. She reported it was really rough, hurt her and she was crying. She said she felt scared and didn't feel safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

She also said Kolas asked her how old she was. After she told him, his response was, "wow, that's a little bit young." Kolas said he asked her how old she was after the incident.

While executing a search warrant at Kolas’ apartment, he was contacted and placed under arrest. During an interview, Kolas told law enforcement they had sexual intercourse but stated she was the one who came on to him and wouldn't stop.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Kolas’ was given a $0 bail or bond with conditions or a $30,000 bail or bond without conditions. He is no longer in Crow Wing County Jail. Kolas is due back in court on Aug. 10.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s newest park is open
June 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
June 05, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: BHS, Lincoln graduates earn diplomas
June 05, 2023 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3040311+1220_haeg-4.jpg
Prep
Football: Year two of Joe Haeg’s fundraiser has big goals
June 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on commercial storage shed project near Hartley Lake
June 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal