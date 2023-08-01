Baxter police arrest subject of statewide Amber Alert

BRAINERD — A 41-year-old man who was the subject of a Saturday, July 29, Amber Alert after a child was reported abducted in the city of Becker was arrested in Baxter and faces several charges in connection with the incident.

Scott Peter Henrikson was charged Tuesday in Crow Wing County District Court with felony depriving custody or parental rights in violation of a court order, gross misdemeanor domestic abuse and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

As of Tuesday Henrikson was being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on $100,000 bond or bail with no conditions, or $50,000 bond of bail with conditions.

Henrikson was the subject of an Amber Alert issued late Saturday by the Becker Police Department who was searching for an abducted 2-year-old male last seen near highways 10 and 25. Police believed the boy had been abducted by Henrikson, his father.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Henrikson, at 12:32 a.m. Sunday law enforcement received information Henrikson barricaded himself in a garage at a residence on Highland Scenic Road in Baxter with the 2-year-old child and that Henrikson had active warrants for his arrest.

The boy’s mother told police she was in the city of Becker earlier in the day with Henrikson and the child. Henrikson assaulted her by punching her in the stomach while the three of them were in a vehicle. The mother left the vehicle to get help and Henrikson jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off. The mother has sole legal and physical custody of the child, as well as an active order for protection against Henrikson that prohibits him from having contact with the child in most cases.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the residence on Highland Scenic Road and were able to observe Henrikson and the vehicle inside the garage, according to the criminal complaint. Officers loudly announced to Henrikson that he was under arrest and to exit the garage but Henrikson did not comply.

Officers surrounded the garage and maintained a perimeter for several hours. They were able to make contact with Henrikson over the phone and confirm the child was also inside the garage, appeared to be awake and fine. Officers asked Henrikson several times to let the boy go, and several times Henrikson told officers he was suicidal but he would not hurt the boy.

Each time officers spoke to Henrikson, his behaviors were escalating, he was becoming more agitated and it was clear he had no intentions of letting the child out of the garage, according to the criminal complaint. It was also believed Henrikson was under the influence of controlled substances.

The Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team staged outside the door of the garage and officers were eventually able to make entry into the garage and get the child, who was returned to his mother.

According to state court records, since 2001 Henrikson has several convictions for felony controlled substance crimes, felony theft, and felony fleeing a police officer in addition to a domestic assault conviction from Jan. 28, 2022.

Henrikson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8 in Crow Wing County District Court.

