99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Baxter sets assessment hearing for Knollwood Drive project

The Baxter city council scheduled an assessment here for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in regards to the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project.

A truck drives along the wintry intersection of Knollwood Drive and Foley Road in Baxter as the moon rises beyond the trees.
A truck drives through the intersection of Knollwood Drive and Foley Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
January 06, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — Residents who will be financially affected by the Knollwood street project this year will have a chance to speak directly to city officials.

The Baxter City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting set an assessment hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, for the 2023 Knollwood Drive improvement project.

Read More
Baxter City Hall at dusk, snow and ice are all around. A person walks toward the door.
Local
Baxter to interview 4 applicants for open council seat
The council has received four applications for John Ward’s vacancy and will be interviewing the candidates on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
January 04, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
The intersection of Cypress Drive and Hinckley Road as seen Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Baxter.
Local
Baxter approves Cypress Drive improvement project for 2023
The street project is linked to the construction of an apartment complex, expected to add about 250 rental units to the community.
December 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Baxter City Hall Spring 2020 cut.jpg
Local
Baxter City Council approves the construction of new concrete plant
The Baxter city council met Tuesday, Nov. 15, and approved Knife River Corporation to potentially build a new ready to mix concrete plant.
December 23, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon

The council approved two resolutions relating to the project. One was to declare the cost to be assessed and order preparations for the project and the other was to set the date for the proposed assessment hearing.

The affected area of the Knollwood Drive project falls between Foley Road and Highland Scenic Drive. The main purpose is to improve the conditions of the road and the trail along Knollwood.

Intersection of Knollwood Drive and Foley Road in Baxter.
People drive through the intersection of Knollwood Drive and Foley Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Originally constructed in 2000, the roadway, once updated, would fit within the current 36-foot footprint of Knollwood Drive. The proposed reconstruction includes reducing road width to 32 feet and reducing the 12-foot trail to 10 feet with an added 5-foot boulevard space in between the road and the trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The improvements to the trail would also bring the section into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. The trail currently is noncompliant due to the degree of slope the trail has because of driveways.

The total estimated cost of the improvements is $2,212,841.26. The portion of the cost to be paid by the city is estimated to be $1,612,168.59 and the estimated portion of the cost to be assessed to benefiting property owners is $600,672.67. This cost would be split between 60 residential lots assessed at an estimated around $10,011 per lot.

In other business, the council:

Adopted a resolution establishing the 2023 annual designations.

Adopted a resolution establishing the 2023 council appointments.

Approved the transfer of alcohol forfeiture funds for the purchase of tire deflation equipment for the Baxter Police Department.

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com . Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/SaraGuymon .

Related Topics: BAXTERBAXTER CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSCONSTRUCTION
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Sara Guymon recently joined the Brainerd Dispatch as a staff writer.
What to read next
210 Pedestrian Bridge 2 010623.jpg
Local
Brainerd Council awards bid for Hwy 210 pedestrian bridge study
The study will determine the feasibility of a pedestrian bridge across Highway 210 near Lum Park.
January 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
blotter-6.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 5
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Central Lakes College Child Care
Local
Small fire forces evacuation at child care center
Fire crews were called to a laundry room fire Thursday.
January 05, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Anne Wyatt
Breaking News
Local
Authorities seek help in finding missing Aitkin woman
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Anne Wyatt, 55.
January 05, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report