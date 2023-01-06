Baxter sets assessment hearing for Knollwood Drive project

BAXTER — Residents who will be financially affected by the Knollwood street project this year will have a chance to speak directly to city officials.

The Baxter City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting set an assessment hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, for the 2023 Knollwood Drive improvement project.

The council approved two resolutions relating to the project. One was to declare the cost to be assessed and order preparations for the project and the other was to set the date for the proposed assessment hearing.

The affected area of the Knollwood Drive project falls between Foley Road and Highland Scenic Drive. The main purpose is to improve the conditions of the road and the trail along Knollwood.

People drive through the intersection of Knollwood Drive and Foley Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Originally constructed in 2000, the roadway, once updated, would fit within the current 36-foot footprint of Knollwood Drive. The proposed reconstruction includes reducing road width to 32 feet and reducing the 12-foot trail to 10 feet with an added 5-foot boulevard space in between the road and the trail.

The improvements to the trail would also bring the section into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. The trail currently is noncompliant due to the degree of slope the trail has because of driveways.

The total estimated cost of the improvements is $2,212,841.26. The portion of the cost to be paid by the city is estimated to be $1,612,168.59 and the estimated portion of the cost to be assessed to benefiting property owners is $600,672.67. This cost would be split between 60 residential lots assessed at an estimated around $10,011 per lot.

In other business, the council:

Adopted a resolution establishing the 2023 annual designations.

Adopted a resolution establishing the 2023 council appointments.

Approved the transfer of alcohol forfeiture funds for the purchase of tire deflation equipment for the Baxter Police Department.

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com . Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/SaraGuymon .