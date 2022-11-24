Baxter sets up improvement hearing for 2023 street project

BAXTER — Residents continue to express concerns about costs with current inflation as the city of Baxter considers current road conditions and the potential for increased prices if projects are postponed.

The Baxter City Council met Tuesday, Nov. 15, and further discussed the 2023 street reconstruction and quiet zone improvement projects.

The council adopted a resolution receiving the feasibility report and set an improvement hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Baxter City Hall.

This follows a previous open house where residents expressed their concerns with the assessments of their lots. Many residents urged city staff and present council members, John Ward and Connie Lyscio, to reconsider the improvements since they felt the repairs are not needed with the current economic situation.

Roadway reconstruction and trail construction on Clearwater Road from Inglewood Drive to Edgewood Drive,

Roadway reconstruction on Forest Drive from Excelsior Road to Clearwater Road,

Roadway reconstruction on Fox Road from Forest Drive to 1,050 feet west of Forest Drive,

Roadway reconstruction on Fox Place from Forest Drive to 200 feet east of Forest Drive,

Roadway reconstruction and trail construction on Cedar Scenic Road from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive,

Roadway reconstruction on Oakwood Drive from Cedar Scenic Road to Michelle Circle,

Roadway reconstruction on Joler Road from Briarwood Lane to 1,600 feet southeast of Briarwood Lane,

Railroad quiet zone improvements from Timberlane Drive to Cypress Drive.

Lyscio on Tuesday reiterated the concern of residents at the previous meeting. Project Engineer Scott Hedlund said it is hard to distribute assessment costs since the lots in question are so large.

“The problem is that the road’s bad, but there's not a lot of people on it to help pay,” said Mayor Darrel Olson.

Lyscio responded by saying the residents she talked to “didn’t think the road was bad.” However, the roads are selected based on the city's pavement management plan’s impartial rating system, Hedlund noted.

“It certainly could be delayed, but it might cost more in the future,” Hedlund said.

A copy of the project feasibility report and improvement hearing PowerPoint presentation can be viewed on the project website at www.sehinc.com/baxter2023fdr .

In other business, the council:

Adopted a resolution calling for the redemption of the general obligation improvement bonds.

Approved a change order for RL Larson Excavating, Inc. in the increased amount of $29,705.65 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road improvements project for additional dewatering to install sewer and water added and the removal of a sewer and water service at the Isle Drive mini roundabout; added traffic control at the intersection of Elder Drive and Forthun Road and at Highway 210 and Knollwood Drive; and a street light at Forthun Road and Foley Road.

Approved a partial payment to RL Larson Excavating Inc. in the amount of $640,468.88 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road improvement project.

Approved a partial payment to Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $284,170.50 for the 2022-23 Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive improvement project.

Approved a partial payment to Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $118,710.62 for the 2022 full depth reclamation and reconstruction improvement project.

Approved a pay estimate to Tom’s Backhoe Service Inc. in the amount of $121,885 for the lift station 16 reconstruction project.

Approved a partial payment to Burski Excavating Inc. in the amount of $94,376.85 for the Section 6 Area A-1 stormwater outlet project.

Approved a resolution approving plans and specification and to authorize advertisement for bids for the 2023 Knollwood Drive improvement project.

Approved the Widseth agreement for professional engineering services for the Inglewood Drive to Garrett Lane stormwater outlet study in an amount not to exceed $12,500.

Authorized the mayor and city administrator to execute and submit a letter of support for the Minnesota Department of Transportation application for 2022 Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant.

Approved memorandum of understanding with Central Lakes College regarding on campus sexual assault investigations for a one-year term. This is the fourth agreement they’ve signed for this, which is designed to improve communication and the ability to work together.

Appointed Robert Bray to the position of public works maintenance employee.

Adopted ordinances and a resolution approving an ordinance amendment to allow “live entertainment” as a conditional use in the C-2, Regional Commercial District.

Adopted a resolution approving a conditional use permit amendment for a sales yard expansion to add a loading expansion and truck route expansion within the sales yard for Menards, 15236 Dellwood Drive.

SARA GUYMON, Brainerd Dispatch, staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5851 or sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com

