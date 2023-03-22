99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Benefit for Harlee Annable is Saturday, March 25, at VFW

The benefit, which starts at noon, is sponsored by Pit Happens! and will feature bingo, a silent auction and a bake sale.

Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:27 AM

BRAINERD — The Harlee Annable Community Event benefit will be at noon Saturday, March 25, at the Brainerd VFW, 309 S. Sixth St. in Brainerd, to help offset medical costs for the Annable family.

Harlee Annable, 27, Brainerd, is suffering from complications from heart surgery in October and is in a long term rehabilitation center as he recovers.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

