News | Local
News reporting
Benefit planned for Cole Carlson

Cole was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer which presented as a soft tissue tumor, wrapped around his spine, making it inoperable.

By Dispatch staff report
February 10, 2023 11:00 AM
LAKE SHORE — There will be a benefit for Cole Carlson, a junior at Pillager High School and son of Mike and Tammi Carlson, on March 11 at Zorbaz in Lake Shore.

Cole was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer which presented as a soft tissue tumor, wrapped around his spine, making it inoperable.

There will be a cornhole tournament from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $20 per person or $40 for teams.

There will be a pasta/pizza buffet from 3-6 p.m. with music and a silent and live auction.

Meal tickets will be sold at the door.

The benefit and all donations are going through the Lilleberg Family Foundation which is a 501(c)3 so all donations are tax deductible. Organizers are currently looking for food sponsorships, monetary and/or silent auction baskets/items. All check donations should be made out to Lilleberg Family Foundation with COLE CARLSON in the memo line. Online donations can be made at tinyurl.com/4e6s2mam .

All donations (food sponsorship/monetary and/or silent auction basket) need to be in by Feb. 28, 2023. Mail them to Cornhole for Cole, c/o Misty Cremers, 10344 County Road 1 SW, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

For questions, contact Misty Cremers at 218-839-7471 or email colecarlsoncancerbenefit@gmail.com .

