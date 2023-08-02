Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Best of the Brainerd Lakes winners will be notified directly by the Brainerd Dispatch

Companies not affiliated with the Dispatch have been fraudulently notifying business owners of winning.

Best Of 2023 logo
Erickson, Matt
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:44 PM

BRAINERD — Every year, due to the popularity and status of the Brainerd Dispatch’s Best of The Brainerd Lakes contest, members of our business community receive multiple misleading offers from fraudulent and bogus companies.

Companies with contest names purposely similar to Best of the Brainerd Lakes contest will send out offers notifying people their business was chosen as a winner and offering to sell them commemorative plaques, framed front pages and other promotional items — some of which will never be delivered.

The Brainerd Dispatch values the relationships it has with business community partners and does not want that trust to be hurt by misunderstandings caused by these misleading companies. Every winner of our Best of the Brainerd Lakes contest will be directly notified by a Brainerd Dispatch staff member that they are a winner. Any other offer received can be assumed to not be associated with any Brainerd Dispatch contests.

By Dispatch staff report
