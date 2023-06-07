Bestul earns Tower Award in retirement

BRAINERD — Former Brainerd Police Chief Mike Bestul got his final send off into retirement Monday, June 5, with a Tower Award.

A plaque bearing a golden model of the city’s iconic water tower, the award was created in 1990 as the “most prestigious” award in Brainerd, according to former Mayor James Wallin. The award typically goes to employees, officials and others who have contributed to the city.

More Brainerd City Council coverage





Bestul served 26 years with the Brainerd Police Department and became chief in 2021.

Mayor Dave Badeaux thanked him for his service over the years.

“I really enjoyed the handful of years that I’ve had getting to know you,” Badeaux said. “... It really means a lot to us in the city that we have a police force that is what they are. There are many philosophies in policing, and there are many ways that we could have our own police force being, but it really takes on the characteristics of the leadership, and our policing is something that is all about community. And that comes directly from you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Badeaux said Bestul helped to put the department in a position to be successful moving forward and hopes he is now able to make the most of his retirement.

“We really look forward to you being able to go enjoy yourself and spend some time with your family and spend some time fishing and doing all the stuff that you get to do when you’re retired,” Badeaux said. “But we know that you’re still going to be here as a part of the community and really appreciate everything you’ve done.”

Bestul’s last official day with the department was June 2, after which John Davis moved from deputy chief to chief.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .