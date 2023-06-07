99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bestul earns Tower Award in retirement

Mike Bestul spent 26 years with the Brainerd Police Department.

Bestul poses with Mayor Dave Badeaux and Kevin Stunek in the city council chambers
Mike Bestul, center, receives a Tower Award from Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux, right, and city council member and former Fire Chief Kevin Stunek Monday, June 5, 2023. Bestul spent 26 years with the Brainerd Police Department before retiring as chief June 2, 2023.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — Former Brainerd Police Chief Mike Bestul got his final send off into retirement Monday, June 5, with a Tower Award.

A plaque bearing a golden model of the city’s iconic water tower, the award was created in 1990 as the “most prestigious” award in Brainerd, according to former Mayor James Wallin. The award typically goes to employees, officials and others who have contributed to the city.

More Brainerd City Council coverage

Bestul served 26 years with the Brainerd Police Department and became chief in 2021.

Mayor Dave Badeaux thanked him for his service over the years.

“I really enjoyed the handful of years that I’ve had getting to know you,” Badeaux said. “... It really means a lot to us in the city that we have a police force that is what they are. There are many philosophies in policing, and there are many ways that we could have our own police force being, but it really takes on the characteristics of the leadership, and our policing is something that is all about community. And that comes directly from you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Badeaux said Bestul helped to put the department in a position to be successful moving forward and hopes he is now able to make the most of his retirement.

“We really look forward to you being able to go enjoy yourself and spend some time with your family and spend some time fishing and doing all the stuff that you get to do when you’re retired,” Badeaux said. “But we know that you’re still going to be here as a part of the community and really appreciate everything you’ve done.”

Bestul’s last official day with the department was June 2, after which John Davis moved from deputy chief to chief.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
A keyboard includes the word Scam with a question mark.
Local
Rise in sextortion cases sounds alarm for law enforcement
June 07, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Summer scenes
Local
Playtime at the Nokasippi
June 06, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Essentia Health St. Joseph's Medical Center Spring 2021.jpg
Local
Essentia Health lifts hospital visitation restrictions
June 06, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Joe Haeg
Sports
NFL: Browns add 2 players, cut former Warrior Joe Haeg
June 06, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Dan Labbe cleveland.com
Memorial Park in Brainerd.
Local
Alcohol allowed in some Brainerd parks starting June 14
June 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s newest park is open
June 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal