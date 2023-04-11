99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, April 11

News Local

BHS advances 2 teams to State Knowledge Bowl Tournament

Tournament is Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, at Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake.

Brainerd High School exterior winter
Brainerd High School.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:47 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd High School advanced two teams to the State Knowledge Bowl Tournament Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, at Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake.

Each team consists of five members who answer written and oral questions designed to challenge the students based off of secondary education curriculum in all fields, including mathematics, science, English literature, the fine arts, social studies as well as current events. Students work together to answer questions that test their recall, problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Thursday the students will compete against teams from across the state in the written round. The round consists of 60 multiple choice questions and the scores will determine the seating for Friday’s oral rounds. The oral rounds consist of a series of 45 questions with points awarded to whichever team answers the question first. The oral rounds are open to the public.

Last year Brainerd placed two teams in the Top 10, the only school to do so.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
