BHS aquatic center to open for public use after Labor Day

BRAINERD — Starting just after Labor Day, the new aquatic center at Brainerd High School will begin opening for public use.

The announcement comes after Brainerd Public Schools officials entered into an agreement with the Brainerd Family YMCA in May for staffing and operations at the pool.

A part of the school district’s 2018 bonding referendum, the eight-lane, competition-size pool opened last year for students. Now, beginning Sept. 5, it will be open 6-8 a.m. Monday through Friday for public lap swimming.

“With the referendum, I know that was one of the objectives for the community, was to create space for community use — recreational but also instruction,” YMCA Executive Director Shane Riffle said during an interview Monday, Aug. 14. “...So working together, I think both organizations are highly focused on collaboration and partnerships and achieving more through that.”

Those interested in using it will obtain passes from the YMCA. They will be given a code to put into a kiosk outside the pool to gain access. They’ll be able to enter the pool through the south aquatic center entrance.

The morning lap swim is the first step in opening the aquatic center for wider community use. Once the morning hours are established, the next phase will be midday lap swimming around the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. range, with users able to sign in at the front office of the high school to gain access to the pool. Swimming lessons and fitness classes will follow at a later date.The partnership with the school will allow the YMCA to work through staffing and space shortages at its Oak Street facility, expanding the available swimming lanes from four to eight. It will also allow flexibility in future aquatic center plans at the YMCA, Riffle said.

And on the school district’s side, working with the YMCA ensures trained personnel with aquatics expertise to staff the pool. Community Education Director Annmarie Lacher said the district doesn’t have staff within the community education department to do that work right now, as aquatics is a highly specialized area of operation when it comes to certification.

Hopefully more lakes area residents will have that certification soon, though, as high school students also use the pool for a new lifeguarding class , started last winter to help address the widespread lifeguarding shortage.

Four students signed up for the first semester of the class year, and BHS Principal Andrea Rusk reported 20 students are in line for the class this coming fall.

There are also thoughts of busing younger students to the pool from their elementary schools for water safety classes in the future.

“I would say our goal is to get it used as much as possible,” Riffle said of the pool.

More information on community use of the high school aquatic center is available at the YMCA and will soon be up on the organization’s website at brainerdlakesymca.org .

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .