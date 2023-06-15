Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
BHS grad becomes ‘Jeopardy!’ champion

Holly Hassel, now an English professor at North Dakota State University, won $10,500 on "Jeopardy!" Wednesday, June 14.

Holly Hassel stands behind Jeopardy podium
Holly Hassel, a 1992 graduate of Brainerd High School, stands behind the "Jeopardy!" podium during the episode that aired Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Contributed
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Today at 10:45 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd High School graduate Holly Hassel accomplished one of the goals she set upon herself during her trip to California in April.

She was able to add "Jeopardy champion" to her Twitter bio.

Hassel defeated six-time champion Suresh Krishnan on the game show's Wednesday, June 14, episode, winning $10,500 and earning herself another game.

A 1992 graduate of BHS, Hassel is an English professor at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, getting ready to embark on a new teaching career at Michigan Technological University in the fall.

Hassel got the opportunity to compete on "Jeopardy!" in early April after being a longtime fan.

It was the trip of a lifetime but one she still can't talk about completely freely, as her episodes are still airing.

But viewers did get to learn one more thing about Hassel and her “Jeopardy!” experience. During the interview portion of the show, where host Mayim Bialik talks with contestants about some aspect of their lives, Hassle revealed that she sings and plays guitar in a rock band with other English professors.

And that’s not all.

“One of our first original songs was inspired by ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Emma Boettcher, who was a librarian who had written a thesis about ‘Jeopardy!,’ and so we wrote a song called ‘I Wrote a Thesis on That,’” Hassel said.

“That is super, super awesome,” Bialik responded.

Boettcher is best known for defeating 32-time “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer in 2019.

The game

Thanks in part to a Daily Double in Round 1, Hassel was in first place heading into the second half of the game. She correctly responded with "Ash Wednesday" to the clue: “The liturgical season of Lent begins on this Holy Day in the middle of the week.”

She was in second place going into Final Jeopardy! with $12,000, trailing Neilay Amin by $400. Champion Krishnan was in third with $5,200.

Hassel wasn't able to come up with the last answer, but neither were her opponents.

No one thought of "Star Trek" character Pavel Chekov in response to the TV and film character clue of: "He debuted on TV in 1967; the show’s creator wanted someone from behind the Iron Curtain to be on “our side."

So it all came down to the wager.

Amin put $11,601 on the line, while Hassel only bet $1,500, making her the new champion.

Hassel's next episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 on KARE 11.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

