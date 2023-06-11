99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Big build

Work continues on the Highway 25 bridge between highways 18 and 210 in Brainerd over the BNSF Railway line. The $6.4 million project means a detour is in place until November.

Construction of the new bridge on Highway 25 over railroad line.
Minnesota Department of Transportation workers monitor the driving of pylons Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at teh Highway 25 bridge project.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM
By Dispatch staff report
