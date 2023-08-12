Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area

BRAINERD — The Brainerd lakes area is brimming with biking opportunities, from the Paul Bunyan Trail to adventurous off-roading in Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails, so where can area residents go to get equipped and head out on local trails?

At Easy Riders Bicycle & Sport Shop in Brainerd, cyclists can buy just about every kind of bike, from BMX to commuter to mountain to electric to fat tire. The store also offers services and repairs on most bicycles.

Muddy Bikes in Brainerd sells a variety of bicycles as well as offering rentals at a daily rate of $30-75. It also offers repairs and services.

Map of southern part of the Paul Bunyan state trail. Credit / DNR

The best area trail for beginner bikers is the Paul Bunyan Trail, said Crow Wing County Commissioner and biking enthusiast Steve Barrows. The reason, he said, is because the trail is flat and has well-marked crossings for intersections.

Experienced riders can also enjoy the trail as it passes through Merrifield, Nisswa and more towns on the way to Bemidji, Barrows said.

As a county commissioner, Barrows said he would like to see a biking trail completed from downtown Brainerd to Deerwood during his term. Such a trail would benefit the communities it passes through economically, he said.

Barrows and his wife started a recreational bike group on Wednesday evenings. They aim for 12-14 miles, which usually takes around two and a half hours including a break for rehydration, he said.

Some bike clubs in the area include the YMCA Gravel Grinders and the Lakes Area Bike Club, which charges an annual fee for website upkeep.

Some of the most visually impressive biking routes are to and around Lake Hubert, Crow Wing State Park and a decorated trail in Crosslake, according to Barrows, and they’re even better to ride in autumn.

In addition to the health benefits, biking is an opportunity to get out and see the parts of surrounding communities and neighborhoods that aren’t visible from a car, Barrows said. And, seeing new sights is a big “wow factor,” he added.

The Paul Bunyan State Trail runs for 115 miles, from Crow Wing State Park to Bemidji State Park. Riders in the Brainerd lakes area can hop on the trail at the Northland Arboretum, in Merrifield, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and more that can be viewed on a map available through the DNR’s website .

To the north, the Heartland Trail connects Park Rapids, Walker and Cass Lake. Parking is available in those cities and others along the trail. The DNR provides a map on its website .

The Gull Lake Trail has completed three phases of construction, with trails through East Gull Lake, Lake Shore and part of Fairview Township. Construction is underway for a segment that will connect Lake Shore to Nisswa.

The Nisswa leg will also connect the trail to the Paul Bunyan State Trail and is expected to be completed in October 2023, according to the city’s website.

Tourism drives the area, and increasing walkability and connections to resorts on Gull Lake through this project will benefit the local economy as well as mental and physical health, according to Amber Peterson, Nisswa Director of Parks and Recreation.

The trail will bring family and friends outdoors, but there is a safety concern with an influx of pedestrians, bikers, strollers and dogs on the trail, Peterson said.

Project updates are available through Widseth .

Nisswa’s website shows a possible future trail connecting the East Gull Lake segment to the Paul Bunyan State Trail in Baxter, but no plans are currently in the works, according to Josh Doty, Baxter community development director.

Baxter has been putting work into its trails over time, Doty said, like a trail on Clearwater Road which is currently under construction. Building a trail that would connect all the way to East Gull Lake is out of the city’s control, Doty said.

Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area offers trails ranging from easy to extremely difficult and is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Along the trails are GPS locations that can help locate individuals in case of emergency.

Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area has more than 60 miles of mountain biking trails as well as some accessible and paved trails on 800 acres of land. It also has winter trails available to those with bicycle tires at least 3.7-inches wide.

In 2022, there were nearly 100,000 bikes on the trails, according to data from the DNR. May through September, the Cuyuna trails average 18,000 bikers a month.

There are over 30 trails in the Brainerd lakes area, which are listed on brainerd.com .

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.