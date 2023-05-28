99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Biologist Paul Radomski to kick off library’s Brown Bag Lunch series

Radomski will discuss his nonfiction book, "Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark."

Paul J. Radomski
Biologist and author Paul J. Radomski will kick off the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library's Brown Bag Lunch series Monday, June 5, 2023.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library will begin its summer Brown Bag Lunch series at noon Monday, June 5, in the library’s large meeting room.

The first author to kick off the season is fisheries biologist Paul J. Radomski, who will discuss “Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark,” his nonfiction profile of the walleye.

Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark
"Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark" by Paul J. Radomski.

Among the more than 34,000 species of fish, few have the walleye’s following — among anglers and diners, states conferring official status on the fish, and towns battling for recognition as the Walleye Capital of the World. And among those passionate fans, few know the walleye as well as Radomski, a fisheries biologist, lake ecology scientist and seasoned angler. In “Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark” he unspools the mysteries of this fascinating fish.

Radomski has worked for more than 35 years on fisheries and lake management issues and is a leading scientific expert on lakeshore habitat management. He writes scientific articles on walleye population dynamics, fisheries management, lakeshore habitat and conservation, and he is coauthor of “Lakeshore Living.”

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or to just enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required, and all are welcome.

Upcoming authors

June 12: Lorna Landvik, “Last Circle of Love: A Novel.”

June 19: Will McGrath, “Farewell Transmission: Notes from Hidden Spaces.”

June 26: Darrell Pedersen, “Campfire in the Basement.”

July 10: Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson, “The Barrens.”

July 17: Jenny Robertson, “Hoist House: A Novella & Stories.”

July 24: Allen Eskens, “The Stolen Hours.”

July 31: Craig Bowron, “Man Overboard: A Medical Lifeline for the Aging Male.”

