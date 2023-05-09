99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bipartisan legislation to improve mental health resources in schools

To mark Children’s Mental Health Week, Klobuchar, Lummis announce bipartisan legislation with Improving Mental Health and Wellness in Schools Act

BD-News graph1.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:00 PM

WASHINGTON — To mark Children’s Mental Health Week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced they have reintroduced bipartisan legislation to improve mental health resources in schools.

The Improving Mental Health and Wellness in Schools Act would add mental health as a category for inclusion in local school wellness policies and allow licensed mental health professionals and registered dietitians to collaborate on the development of local school wellness policy mental health goals.

“Over the past few years, more young people have reported a decline in their mental health. That’s why we must prioritize mental health education and services within our schools,” said Klobuchar in a news release. “Our bipartisan legislation would include mental health care as a key component of local school health policies, ensuring that our students have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

“The Improving Mental Health and Wellness in Schools Act equips Wyoming schools with the tools needed to address and destigmatize mental health issues,” Lummis said. “We have witnessed a concerning rise in mental health conditions, especially in our youth, following draconian COVID lockdowns. Educating kids across Wyoming how to best maintain their mental and physical health will ensure that future generations excel and live life to the fullest.”

The Improving Mental Health and Wellness in Schools Act would also allow the Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to consult with the Departments of Agriculture and Education on technical assistance and best practices. Local school wellness policies guide a school district’s efforts to create a supportive school nutrition and physical activity environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Klobuchar has long led efforts to increase access to mental health services. In February 2022, Klobuchar and Lummis introduced bipartisan legislation to address the negative impacts of social media, including on youth mental health.

In December 2021, Klobuchar and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced the Vet CENTERS for Mental Health Act to expand access to mental health services for veterans and their families.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Safari North Wildlife Park April 28, 2022.
Local
Safari North delays opening to May 13
May 09, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A map of the Highway 371 construction project.
Local
Work resumes on Highway 371 east of Gull Lake
May 09, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Over 41 pounds of THC products found in Baxter woman's house
May 09, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kevin Hines talks with staff outside the office.
Local
Northern Pines to open mental health urgent care clinic
May 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
Crow Wing County Highway 1 resurfacing project to begin May 9
May 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 9
May 09, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr