Black Friday continues to instill nostalgia

BAXTER — In the pre-dawn cold, the crowd outside Menards spoke of nostalgia as they waited for a familiar face to greet them on Black Friday.

“I've been opening this door for 18 years,” said Joe Kadolph, general manager of Menards in Baxter, as he talked about recognizing many of the faces of those in line.

And at 6 a.m. on the dot Friday, Nov. 25, those familiar faces started flooding through the doors as Kadolph greeted everyone with a “good morning.”

“It's an exciting shopping day,” Kadolph said. “It's kicking off the Christmas shopping season. We prepare for months for this day. Quite honestly, we stay pretty busy all year round. But this is an exciting way to finish the year off.”

1 / 13: Russell Bollig of Little Falls waits outside the Baxter Menards at 6 a.m. for the doors to open Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Mild temperatures helped shoppers endure the wait for the doors to open on Black Friday. 2 / 13: The line outside Baxter Menards on Black Friday minutes before the doors open on at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, to begin shopping. 3 / 13: Standing in line outside Menards Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, Cody Hines checks the paper to look for any last-minute deals before the doors open on Black Friday. 4 / 13: Groups of shoppers gathered outside Baxter's Menards store early on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, as they wait for the doors to open promptly at 6 a.m.. 5 / 13: Baxter Menards manager Joe Kadolph greets shoppers at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, as the doors open for business. 6 / 13: Shoppers enter Menards in Baxter at 6 a.m. Black Friday to search for bargains. The line was long Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside the store before the doors opened. 7 / 13: Baxter Menards manager Joe Kadolph greets customers as they enter the store at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, to begin shopping. 8 / 13: Handing out maps so customers could find the deals they wanted Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, Tracy Forschen says, “This is the funnest day of the year.” 9 / 13: Shopper Walker Johnson piles stuffed toys into her cart Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, during Black Friday at Menards in Baxter. 10 / 13: Shoppers stream into the Baxter Menards Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, with store manager Joe Kadolph welcoming familiar faces in the line. 11 / 13: Baxter Menards manager Joe Kadolph welcomes customers on Black Friday morning Nov. 25, 2022. 12 / 13: Italian foreign exchange student Lula Terracciano talks Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, about her first Black Friday experience with sponsor Michelle Winter of Staples. The pair were waiting outside Menards in Baxter. 13 / 13: Baxter Menards manager Joe Kadolph greets customers as they enter the store at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, to begin shopping. As online shopping continues to change the landscape of retail shopping, crowds still gather early on Black Friday for the deals.

“Every year, Joe opens the door,” Michelle Winter said, who added she’s come to Menards for the past 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with looking for a great deal, Winter said she was at Menards Friday morning to show her Italian foreign exchange student Lula Terracciano what Black Friday was all about. Terracciano, a high school student from Rome, is in her senior year at Staples-Motley High School and said there isn’t anything like Black Friday in Italy.

Italian Foreign exchange student Lula Terracciano talks about her first Black Friday experience with sponsor Michelle Winter of Staples. the pair were waiting outside the Menards in Baxter Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“It looks cool,” Terracciano said. “I've always seen (Black Friday) in movies. So yeah, we thought it would be really fun.”

Winter and Terracciano said the only thing on their list was a bucket of gumballs for Terracciano, who fell in love with the candy she can’t find in Italy.

Also in line was Mandi Hansen and her friend Rebecca Hinch, along with Rebecca’s daughter Emma Hinch. The group waited outside Menards and talked about continuing a tradition by bringing Emma out for her first Black Friday.

Enjoying everything about Black Friday for almost 30 years, Hansen joined Rebecca Hinch in the tradition about 10 years ago, she said. And although they did not have anything specific they were looking for, they did not want to break tradition.

Standing in line outside Menards Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, Cody Hines checks the paper to look for any last-minute deals before the doors open on Black Friday. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Checking out the deals in line at Menards was Cody Hines. Hines also said he did not have anything specific to buy as he had already finished up most of his Christmas shopping, but he came out for the nostalgia of the day.

With the hundreds in line working their way into Menards, Kadolph said, “We just want to do a great job. I got a bunch of really hard-working people that help keep this thing going every single day.”

Black Friday around town

With other large retailers also opening Friday morning, Staples area resident Melissa Wyman waited outside the Baxter Best Buy at 4:30 a.m. with her husband to get deals for their kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, we're looking at the 40-inch TVs for 100 bucks each,” Wyman said. “And then we have a whole bunch of other just random things that we're hoping to get. This is kind of the big one.”

Judging by vehicles in parking lots at about 6:30 a.m., retailers like Fleet Farm, Kohl’s and Walmart received a good response to Black Friday offerings. Best Buy, the Westgate Mall, Ulta Beauty and Dick’s Sporting Goods lots started to fill up about 7 a.m. as patrons made their rounds.

As retailers continue to evolve a Black Friday experience fueled by a shift in shopping habits after the pandemic, Black Friday deals extend far beyond a day or a weekend to a host of options for holiday deals in November and December.

Walmart is offering Black Friday deals for days with filters for price, brand, speed, customer rating and more.

Target announced its Black Friday week sale will continue through Saturday both online and in stores. The savings will continue Sunday and Monday with a cyber event exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.

At Costco, Black Friday sales will continue online through Monday with a host of items from technology to furniture and clothing and jewelry listed online.

Ace Hardware is among retailers offering new deals daily as part of its holiday countdown with Black Friday deals extending through Wednesday.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .