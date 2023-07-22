6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Blood Drive Aug. 2 at Central Lakes College

Go to https://tinyurl.com/3ezzcr7d to make an appointment.

CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Central Lakes College banner.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College Brainerd and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 2 in the gym at Central Lakes College, 501 W College Drive, in Brainerd.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/3ezzcr7d to make an appointment.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store , Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to schedule appointments, view blood type and results of mini-physicals, and track donations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
People line Highway 371 in Baxter waiting for the funeral procession for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin
Local
People line Hwy 371 in Baxter to honor fallen Officer Jake Wallin
45m ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Family Fun Day.JPG
Local
Relationship Safety Alliance to host Family Fun Day
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The outside of Triangle Drive-In Treats building.
Members Only
Local
250 square feet of happiness at Triangle Drive-In Treats
17h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Family Fun Day.JPG
Local
Relationship Safety Alliance to host Family Fun Day
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A map of Highway 210 through Baxter.
Local
Lane restrictions change July 24 on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive
20h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4404611+traffic-cones-1024.jpg
Local
4.5 miles of Baxter streets to be microsurfaced starting July 25
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report