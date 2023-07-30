Blood drive planned in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes American Legion Post No. 49 is sponsoring a blood drive for the American Red Cross noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the American Legion meeting hall, 4435 Main St., Pequot Lakes.

Read more





Appointments can be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org or by calling Ken Meyer at 218-568-5414.

Both whole blood and power red cells (2RBC) will be collected both days, and people are eligible to donate if they haven't donated whole blood after June 7, 2023, or 2RBC after April 12, 2023.

Any questions about medications, etc., call 866-236-3276 to speak with a Red Cross representative.