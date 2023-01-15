99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Body found during Aitkin County missing person search

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found a body while searching Anne Wyatt, 55.

Aitkin County Squad winter
Contributed
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
January 15, 2023 04:38 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AITKIN — A body discovered Friday, Jan. 13, is believed to be a missing Aitkin County woman.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported it found the body at 12:46 p.m. Friday in a wooded area near Big Pine Lake in Aitkin County. The body is believed to be that of Anne Wyatt, 55, the sheriff’s office said.

Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida said Wyatt was originally from the area, though she was recently dealing with a situation in life. On Jan. 5, a missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated Wyatt was last seen Jan. 2 in Aitkin County and had not had contact with family or friends since.

Anne Wyatt
Anne Wyatt
Contributed / Aitkin County Sheriff's Office

“She was couch hopping and had everything she owned in a U-Haul truck,” Guida said. “The U-Haul was getting low on fuel, and she couldn't find anywhere else to stay. We believe there's no foul play. She basically parked her U-Haul and walked out into the woods.”

The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and positively identify the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foul play did not appear to be a factor in Wyatt's disappearance, Guida said.

Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Read more
Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
Local
Fire destroys 2 fish houses on Roy Lake
The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Nisswa.
January 15, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk sitting behind his desk.
Local
Welk looks to continue serving community as Cass County Sheriff
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Bryan Welk was sworn in as the newly elected Cass County Sheriff.
January 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
People cleaning up the snow-covered trails.
Local
Strong winter storms lead to extensive cleanup on area trails
Multiple intense winter storms wreaked havoc for local recreation clubs preparing to open for the season.
January 13, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire.
Local
Fire destroys Pillager home
The Pillager Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back corner of the home.
January 13, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

Related Topics: AITKINAITKIN COUNTYAITKIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEMISSING PERSONS
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Little Falls crash injures Brainerd man
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in Belle Prairie Township, north of Little Falls.
January 15, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ocean waves.jpg
Local
Tech Savvy: Moving videos from phone can free space and save memories
Thumb drives provide a useful way to store and transfer a lot of information in a tiny package.
January 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
births.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
January 15, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
January 15, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report