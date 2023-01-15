Body found during Aitkin County missing person search

AITKIN — A body discovered Friday, Jan. 13, is believed to be a missing Aitkin County woman.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported it found the body at 12:46 p.m. Friday in a wooded area near Big Pine Lake in Aitkin County. The body is believed to be that of Anne Wyatt, 55, the sheriff’s office said.

Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida said Wyatt was originally from the area, though she was recently dealing with a situation in life. On Jan. 5, a missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated Wyatt was last seen Jan. 2 in Aitkin County and had not had contact with family or friends since.

“She was couch hopping and had everything she owned in a U-Haul truck,” Guida said. “The U-Haul was getting low on fuel, and she couldn't find anywhere else to stay. We believe there's no foul play. She basically parked her U-Haul and walked out into the woods.”

The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and positively identify the body.

Foul play did not appear to be a factor in Wyatt's disappearance, Guida said.

Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.