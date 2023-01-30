Authorities find body after man reported missing
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a body of a male at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.
We are part of The Trust Project.
MOTLEY — A 33-year-old Motley man was found dead Saturday, Jan. 28, after he was reported missing.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding the body of a man at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.
According to a news release, the body was taken to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, where he was positively identified as Jorge Sandoval Jr. Sandoval Jr. was reported missing earlier in the day.
There is no evidence of foul play or safety concerns to the public, the sheriff’s office reported. The investigation remains open.
Assisting at the scene were the Motley Police Department and the Staples Police Department.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.