Authorities find body after man reported missing

MOTLEY — A 33-year-old Motley man was found dead Saturday, Jan. 28, after he was reported missing.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding the body of a man at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.

According to a news release, the body was taken to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, where he was positively identified as Jorge Sandoval Jr. Sandoval Jr. was reported missing earlier in the day.

There is no evidence of foul play or safety concerns to the public, the sheriff’s office reported. The investigation remains open.

Assisting at the scene were the Motley Police Department and the Staples Police Department.