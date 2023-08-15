Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Boil water advisory continues into Wednesday, Aug. 16

City officials are waiting for test results on the city's water to be returned.

Bottles and jugs of safe drinking water are loaded into waiting vehicles Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in the parking lot at Brainerd City Hall.
Bottles and jugs of safe drinking water are distributed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in the parking lot at Brainerd City Hall.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:02 PM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Utilities has completed the chlorination process of Brainerd's water distribution system and has submitted the test samples to the lab.

Results are expected late afternoon Wednesday, Aug. 16, and public utilities officials will notify the public of the results as soon as possible.

The boil water advisory continues to be in effect in Brainerd and will remain in effect until the Minnesota Department of Health confirms there is no more total coliform bacteria in the water.

Water boil information from the CDC

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if local health officials issue a boil water advisory people should use bottled water or boil tap water. This is because a boil water advisory means a community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advisories may include information about preparing food, drinks, or ice; dishwashing; and hygiene, such as brushing teeth and bathing.

Water boil information from the CDC

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if local health officials issue a boil water advisory people should use bottled water or boil tap water. This is because a boil water advisory means a community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick.

Advisories may include information about preparing food, drinks, or ice; dishwashing; and hygiene, such as brushing teeth and bathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boil water advisories usually include this advice:

  • Use bottled or  boiled water   for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for three minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
  • Breastfeeding is the best  infant feeding option . If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing

  • In many cases, use tap water and soap to  wash hands   during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from local public health officials.
  • Be sure to scrub hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

  • Be careful not to swallow any water when  bathing or showering .
  • Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that has not boiled first.

Washing dishes

  • If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.
  • Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit or the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.
  • Sanitize   all baby bottles.
  • To wash dishes by hand, wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

Laundry

  • It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

  • Clean washable toys and surfaces with bottled water, boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach.

Caring for pets

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Give pets bottled water or  boiled water   that has cooled.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for three minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Caring for garden and houseplants

  • You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.
Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
People sit on risers
Local
School officials to review challenged library book
51m ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
cards.jpg
Local
Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club to host lessons
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Brainerd water chlorinated; boil advisory continues
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Arnold, Gmeinder, Sands
Local
3 to be inducted into BHS Hall of Fame
3d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Central Lakes College exterior entrance
Local
CLC bans cannabis on school property
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Daybreak logo
Arts and Entertainment
Daybreak to perform Aug. 18 at Gregory Park
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward