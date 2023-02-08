99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Book and puzzle sale set

Sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd.

Stack of multi-colored books.
Shutterstock
By Dispatch staff report
February 08, 2023 04:56 PM
BRAINERD — The United Women in Faith of Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd is having the annual Book & Puzzle sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

There will also be a to-go soup lunch available for purchase.

EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
