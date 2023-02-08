Book and puzzle sale set
Sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd.
BRAINERD — The United Women in Faith of Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd is having the annual Book & Puzzle sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
There will also be a to-go soup lunch available for purchase.
