Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Book signing set Saturday in Pine River

Jill Houston will sign copy of her books, "Murdered by Mistake."

Murdered By Mistake Book Cover.jpg
"Murdered by Mistake" by Jeanie Hall.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:02 PM

PINE RIVER — Jill Houston will sign copies of her book “Murdered By Mistake: My Quest for Justice,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Sherwood Florist and Garden Center in downtown Pine River.

The signing will take place on the sidewalk during the Pine River sesquicentennial parade.

“Murdered By Mistake: My Quest for Justice,” written by Pine River resident Houston, under the pen name of Jeanie Hall, is based on a true crime story in Crow Wing County.

“In 1991, I began to tell my story by putting it on a three-hour tape. I named this story, ‘So Help Me God.’ In 1993, my neighbor, Pearl, was murdered when the intruders went into the wrong house,” Houston said in a news release. “I have spent 25 years trying to inform the authorities that Pearl was murdered by mistake. My story is now complete, and it has taken me 30 years to write.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

A press release on the book signing states the incident happened Dec. 22, 1993, and a witness came forward but was not believed, and the case was closed without the testimony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book is available at Sherwood Florist and Garden Center, CatTale’s in Downtown Brainerd and on-line.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson, authors of “The Barrens.”
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota authors Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson to discuss novel ‘The Barrens’
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd July 4th Parade
Local
Parade captures crowd in Brainerd
16h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crosby-Ironton July 4th Parade
Local
Crosby kicks off Fourth of July celebrations with parade
21h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Nisswa Freedom Days Parade
Local
Celebrating Freedom at Nisswa Parade
1d ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal