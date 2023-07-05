Book signing set Saturday in Pine River

PINE RIVER — Jill Houston will sign copies of her book “Murdered By Mistake: My Quest for Justice,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Sherwood Florist and Garden Center in downtown Pine River.

The signing will take place on the sidewalk during the Pine River sesquicentennial parade.

“Murdered By Mistake: My Quest for Justice,” written by Pine River resident Houston, under the pen name of Jeanie Hall, is based on a true crime story in Crow Wing County.

“In 1991, I began to tell my story by putting it on a three-hour tape. I named this story, ‘So Help Me God.’ In 1993, my neighbor, Pearl, was murdered when the intruders went into the wrong house,” Houston said in a news release. “I have spent 25 years trying to inform the authorities that Pearl was murdered by mistake. My story is now complete, and it has taken me 30 years to write.”

A press release on the book signing states the incident happened Dec. 22, 1993, and a witness came forward but was not believed, and the case was closed without the testimony.

The book is available at Sherwood Florist and Garden Center, CatTale’s in Downtown Brainerd and on-line.