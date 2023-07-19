6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
BPU meeting set for July 25

The meeting is set for 9 a.m.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:27 PM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Utilities Commission will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Commission Meeting Room of the BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

