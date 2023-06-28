BPU solar array on the grid at Brainerd airport

BRAINERD — About 16% of the energy from Brainerd Public Utilities is now renewable, thanks in part to a new solar array.

The roughly 6.5-megawatt array consists of more than 13,850 solar panels and lies on Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport land off County Road 142.

“Welcome to the airport,” Airport Director Steve Wright said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the array Tuesday, June 27. “And normally I like to say ‘Welcome to the airport’ with airplanes, as people come off of the airplane, but as you see the site location, airports sometimes do have land that we can do non-aeronautical things with.”

Officials praised the partnerships among BPU, the airport and other public entities to make the project happen.

“This is putting us in a position where we can become carbon neutral, as well as energy independent, and I can’t say enough about all the groups that are involved here,” Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owned by AEP Onsite Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, the array will produce just over 10 gigawatt hours of energy annually, which is enough to power 1,379 homes a year. The array makes up about 6% of BPU’s usage and will help the utility company work toward the state’s goal of being carbon free by 2040.

More by Theresa Bourke





“We also know, too, that we’re kind of moving away from the traditional methods — coal, natural gas, for that matter,” BPU Director Todd Wicklund said Tuesday. “Those types of things are going away, and so this seems to be the best alternative method we have here in Minnesota. We can’t do wind very much here in this part of the state, but we can get some benefit out of something like this.”

BPU also makes use of hydroelectric energy with a hydrodam.

The new solar array comes with the opportunity to install a battery system in the future to store solar energy and use it in the evening.

AEP OnSite Partners paid to construct the array and will sell the energy to BPU through a 30-year power purchase agreement. The city will eventually have the option to purchase the facility itself.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Wicklund expects the solar array to help save BPU money on energy bills by reducing capacity costs during times when electricity demand is at its highest.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.