BPU to seek Baxter approval for solar project

BAXTER — The Baxter City Council has the final say in a proposed solar energy project near the Brainerd Public Utilities wastewater treatment facility.

The council is expected to discuss the project during its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, and decide whether to give approval.The 7- to 8-acre project is proposed for 7933 Highland Scenic Road in Baxter. While the land sits near Brainerd Public Utilities and is owned by the city of Brainerd, it resides in Baxter.

The Brainerd City Council has already granted authorization for BPU to enter into an agreement with Brainerd Solar LLC, which is a division of American Electric Power, to construct the facility, which would have about 4,000 panels and produce about 1.3 megawatts — or 2.4 million kilowatt hours — of solar energy. That production would account for about 1.3% of the yearly energy needed for BPU customers.

“The last remaining part — which is also the biggest part — is getting basically a blessing from the city of Baxter,” said Todd Wicklund, BPU secretary/finance director.

BPU officials are working with the city at various levels, including the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council, as the land needs to be rezoned and Baxter did not have an ordinance addressing solar facilities.

“We’re the first entity that’s kind of wading into the waters related to how the city would approach these kinds of projects going forward,” Wicklund said during a phone interview Friday, Jan. 13. “And so that’s where some of the interesting discussions are happening because whatever they do with BPU’s request, they kind of use that blueprint for future applicants.”

Planning and zoning officials in Baxter gave their consent for the project, leaving the final say up to the City Council.

Wicklund said the project started to take shape a couple of years ago while the city was working on a similar one at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport . That roughly 5 megawatt array just went online Dec. 31. Once work began on that project, Wicklund said officials at American Electric Power began inquiring about other possible locations for solar energy facilities in the Brainerd area. That’s when the wastewater treatment plant came up.

American Electric Power, an investor-owned electric utility, builds and owns the solar arrays, while BPU buys the electricity generated.

The energy generated by the airport facility will represent about 5.6% of the yearly energy needed for BPU customers, Wicklund said.

If City Council members approve of the project, Wicklund said trees would be cut down before the winter is over to make room for the panels, and construction will likely start in the spring and summer.

The Baxter City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

