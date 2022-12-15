Brace for more snow in round 2 of winter storm

BRAINERD — After a lull, a winter storm swept over the Brainerd lakes area early Wednesday, Dec. 14, is expected to intensify, drop additional snow Thursday and continue into the weekend.

The trees Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, along Riverside Drive in Brainerd are coated with snow as a man plows his driveway with a lawn tractor. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The National Weather Service reported forecast snowfall amounts were more than forecast as storm updates rolled in Wednesday. A similar amount of snowfall is expected Thursday.

“Snow is expected to be wet and heavy,” the National Weather Service reported, adding travel Thursday is likely to be “very difficult, if not dangerous to impossible, across much of the Northland.”

The new wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow is on top of an already heavy snowfall arriving in the predawn hours Wednesday. The afternoon break in the weather let Minnesotans dig out and allowed school children to grab snow sleds and make snowmen with the abundant sticky snow. Round two is expected to provide an opportunity to repeat all those snow moving efforts.

The central lakes region, as well as two-thirds of the state, remains in a winter weather warning, with unusual blizzard conditions in Duluth and the North Shore and a winter weather advisory for the state’s southern counties. The entire state was covered by some type of weather notice from the massive storm covering the upper Midwest and linking to thunderstorms, tornadoes in Louisiana as it draws from the moisture of the Gulf of Mexico.

In the lakes area, the winter storm warning extends through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Caleb Boran uses a snowblower to remove the fresh snow from his driveway Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, on Executive Acres Road north of Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

In updates throughout the day Wednesday, the weather service noted the forecast for increased amounts of snow falling in the second half of the storm. Now the forecast calls for widespread additional snow totals of 6-12 inches of snow across the Northland.

Much of Cass, Crow Wing, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs counties and southern Aitkin County may get an additional 6-9 inches on top of what has already fallen. But some areas, particularly northeastern Crow Wing County and most of Aitkin County, may get 8-10 inches of new snow. Wadena County may get slightly less, potentially 4-7 inches in the second half of the storm.

With the winter storm warning, the National Weather Service in Duluth Wednesday reported “dangerous winter weather is expected within the next 12 to 36 hours or is occurring. Considerable travel problems are expected.”

It may include freezing rain and a wintry mix as well as many more inches of heavy snow.

As for the timing, the weather service predicts most of the new snow falling in the Brainerd lakes area will arrive between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday. But more snow is expected, at lighter amounts, throughout Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Fresh snow covers the trees on the Mississippi River Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, after a storm moved into the Brainerd area overnight. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

In a webinar Wednesday, Joe Moore, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, noted the lull the Brainerd lakes area was experiencing wasn’t going to last. Moore noted the blizzard warning is a pretty rare occurrance.

“The snowfall amounts have increased,” Moore said, noting there is strong confidence in the forecast for additional heavy, wet snow with temperatures right around the freezing mark. Thursday morning’s commute might be worse than Wednesday’s, Moore said.

For the lakes area, Moore said the heavy snowfall may not arrive until about 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Thursday. “But trust us, it is coming,” he said.

Most of the heavy snowfall is expected by noon Thursday.

The trees on the Mississippi River in Brainerd are coated with fresh snow Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“It’s been very warm with this storm. It’s unusual that it is this warm this late in the season, usually it is all snow,” Moore said, adding this storm has been a challenge with rain and sleet and snow.

With the warmth continuing Thursday, Moore said there could be freezing rain, adding to the weight on branches and powerlines continuing to cause challenges and possible power outages. Snowfall may come down as fast as an inch per hour in some cases. Conditions are expected to lighten up Thursday afternoon. Additional light snow may continue to fall Thursday and Friday, but Moore said that snowfall shouldn’t be more than a few inches in the following days.

“This is definitely a very high-impact storm,” Moore said when asked if this storm is of historical proportions. “It is probably going to be one of the most powerful storms of the 2022-2023 winter.”

For much of the Northland this may be an average winter storm, Moore said, adding for those in the Duluth and North Shore area, this will likely be a very memorable snowstorm.

To get precise forecasts per hour for individual locations, check out www.weather.gov/forecastpoints to get more details by highlighting a location and then scrolling down for more information.

Start of the storm

The rain, which fell steadily and created puddles and slush piles on streets Tuesday night, began turning to snow about 2 a.m. Wednesday in Brainerd. Freezing rain had already encased branches in ice, which made a clacking sound in the breeze.

By morning, a winter wonderland greeted residents with trees, shrubs, mailboxes all frocked in heavy snow. It was a white landscape except for dark tree trunks and branches and the flowing water of the Mississippi River.

Mark Turnerwith Turner Towing pulls a truck out of the ditch on Riverside Drive Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Brainerd. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The heavy snow appeared to be too much for some snowblowers while others cleared the way. Some folks took their time shoveling in small chunks to clear driveways. Wednesday morning and afternoon provided a reprieve between rounds of snow across the Northland with the exception of Duluth and the North Shore, where blizzard conditions were expected to continue or even intensify. Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth reported thunder snow.

Key takeaways

The weather service warns snow loading on tree limbs and power lines, on top of ice accumulation, could combine with windy conditions to cause power outages. As of Wednesday afternoon, Crow Wing Power reported 67 customers in central Minnesota were without power. The majority of the power outages spiked just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Minnesota Power reported its crews were responding to outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers, with one of the hardest hit areas in Sandstone.

Maximum wind gusts Wednesday afternoon in Brainerd were about 21 mph.

As a plus, mild temperatures at 34 degrees later Wednesday afternoon made it at least comfortable to shovel, snowblow or just play in the fresh snow.

Because of the heavy, wet nature of the snow, there can be health risks from those out doing snow removal. The weather service noted the heavy snow can put a big strain on the heart, advocating for taking frequent breaks, staying hydrated and moving small amounts of snow per shovelful.

More snow

Another 2 inches of snow is expected in central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday. The snow should be lighter than the heavy, wet snow from earlier in the week.

Total snowfall forecast Thursday through Saturday includes:

Aitkin — 9.2 inches.

Brainerd — 8.2 inches.

Duluth — 21.4 inches.

Walker — 7.1 inches.

Arctic blast to come

Restocking supplies and digging out quickly after the snowfall ends may be best bet, as the weather service reports frigid temperatures are expected to arrive next week.

“It gets cold after this,” Moore said of the arrival of the arctic air, which is expected to arrive slowly after the snowfall ends leading into next week. Moore said the cold blast is thankfully not arriving immediately so people will have time to get the snow cleared out first.

The peak cold air is expected to be Dec. 20-24.

Anticipate high temperatures in the single digits, sub-zero lows and wind chills of 10-25 below, the weather service reported.

Snowfall reports as of Wednesday morning included:



7.5 inches — Pine River,

7.3 inches — Fort Ripley,

6.5 inches — Camp Ripley,

6.2 inches — Crosby,

6.1 inches — Nisswa,

6 inches — Baxter,

6 inches — Breezy Point,

6 inches — Pine Center,

5.8 inches — Brainerd, there was one measurement of 8 inches in Brainerd.

5.8 inches — Pillager,

5.5 inches — Merrifield,

5 inches — Lake Shore,

5 inches — Motley,

5 inches — St. Mathias,

4.8 inches — Deerwood,

4.5 inches — Trommald,

4.5 inches — Aitkin,

4.3 inches — Crosslake,

3.5 inches — Cuyuna,

3.5 inches — Garrison,

2.3 inches — Onamia.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.