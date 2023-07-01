Brainerd 4th of July events slated for Tuesday

BRAINERD — The hill at Brainerd High School is back open for fireworks viewing, along with the new park across the street.

A full slate of events are on the docket ahead of this year’s Fourth of July fireworks in Brainerd, including a parade, live music, sack races and a watermelon eating contest.

With school construction and the aftermath of COVID-19 inhibiting celebrations the past couple years, Brainerd Community Action Executive Director Dave Badeaux said he is excited to get back to the Fourth of July basics.

“For the last couple of years, obviously with everything that’s happened, there’s just been a lot of limitations,” Badeaux said during a phone interview Monday, June 26. “And now here we are. I think it’s going to be a great new experience.”

The downtown parade will begin at 6 p.m. with a new route this year, leaving from the corner of Norwood and South Fifth streets. The route will head north to Laurel Street and eventually down East River Road, ending just behind the high school football field.

The newly opened Lyman P. White Park along East River Road will serve as a spot for live music, with Hans Blix and the Weapons Inspectors set to play in the amphitheater starting at 8 p.m., and as a viewing location for the fireworks shot off from Adamson Field at 10:15 p.m.

Family relay races and a watermelon eating contest are scheduled for 8 p.m. just east of the football field ahead of the night’s fireworks. The bleachers, the grass hill and the park across the street will be open for viewing, as will other nearby locations except for any of the athletic fields.

“For me, the biggest goal is that we want to create a space for families to come and enjoy time with one another, create memories and then, of course, shoot off those world class fireworks,” Badeaux said.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.