99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd airport commission to meet

The meeting is set for April 6.

Brainerd Regional Airport Exterior Winter 1.jpg
Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport on Dec. 19, 2020. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:03 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 6 in the conference room at the airport.

Anyone who needs special accommodations should call 218-825-2166.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Local
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board to have several meetings
March 23, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
March 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 23, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032323-CO-reports-abandoned-shelters.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Shelters left on ice removed, snowmobiling season continues
March 23, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Pequot Lakes boys basketball in the Class 2A State Tournament
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots advance with gritty win
March 22, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
police-arrest.jpg
Local
Officers seize large amount of drugs in Motley traffic stop
March 21, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
house fire
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler