Brainerd airport commission to meet

The commission will meet May 4 at the airport.

Brainerd Regional Airport Exterior Winter 1.jpg
Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport on Dec. 19, 2020. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:10 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, in the conference room at the airport.

Anyone needing individual accommodations should call 218-825-2166.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
